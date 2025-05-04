Avalanche Fall 4-2 to Stars in Game Seven

Manson and MacKinnon Score for Colorado

CA-2425-GameRecap-away-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Defeat in Dallas

The Avalanche lost 4-2 to the Dallas Stars in Game Seven of the First Round at American Airlines Arena on Saturday. Josh Manson and Nathan MacKinnon each scored for Colorado.

How It Happened

Manson opened the scoring at 9:50 of the middle frame while the Avs were shorthanded with his second goal of the playoffs via a shot off the rush set up by Logan O'Connor's feed.

MacKinnon gave the Avs a 2-0 lead at 31 seconds of the third period with his seventh goal of the playoffs via a shot from the left doorstep.

Mikko Rantanen tied the game for Dallas after he scored at 7:49 and 13:46 on the power play.

Wyatt Johnston gave the Stars a 3-2 lead with a power-play goal at 16:04 of the third period.

Rantanen scored an empty-net tally to put the Stars up 4-2 at 19:57 of the third period.

