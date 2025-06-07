A Pair of New Faces on the Blueline: Sam Malinski & Keaton Middleton

Malinski Played 76 Games in First Full NHL Campaign; Middleton Appeared in 41 Contests

CA-2425-PlayerRecap-Web-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

This season, Sam Malinski and Keaton Middleton made significant contributions to the Avs’ lineup. Entering the 2024-25 campaign, the two had recorded a combined 26 games played (Malinski: 23; Middleton: 3), and the pair soared past that total this season.

In 76 regular-season games, Malinski posted 15 points (5g/10a) and played 15:57 a game in his first campaign as a full-time NHLer. Middleton, making his first appearance in the NHL since the 2020-21 season, posted his first two points, both assists, in 41 regular-season games while logging 11:29 a night. Additionally, Middleton was one of three players this season to post at least 65 hits (69) and a minimum of 35 blocked shots (37) in under 500 minutes of ice time.

Malinski also made his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut this season, posting an assist in five games. He became the first defenseman in franchise history since Tyson Barrie in 2014 to record an assist in their first-career playoff game. He posted a point in 13 games this season and registered three multi-game point streaks.

Sam Malinski's 2024-25 Goals

Middleton made his season debut on December 7th against the Detroit Red Wings and played in 41 of the team’s final 55 games of the regular season. He recorded his first-career point with an assist in the team’s 5-4 win against the New York Rangers on January 26th.

Keaton Middleton's First NHL Point

Entering the offseason, Malinski is a restricted free agent while Middleton begins the 2025-26 in the first of a two-year contract. Malinski is one game from 100 while Middleton is 56 contests from 100.

