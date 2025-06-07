A Pair of New Faces on the Blueline: Sam Malinski & Keaton Middleton

This season, Sam Malinski and Keaton Middleton made significant contributions to the Avs’ lineup. Entering the 2024-25 campaign, the two had recorded a combined 26 games played (Malinski: 23; Middleton: 3), and the pair soared past that total this season.

In 76 regular-season games, Malinski posted 15 points (5g/10a) and played 15:57 a game in his first campaign as a full-time NHLer. Middleton, making his first appearance in the NHL since the 2020-21 season, posted his first two points, both assists, in 41 regular-season games while logging 11:29 a night. Additionally, Middleton was one of three players this season to post at least 65 hits (69) and a minimum of 35 blocked shots (37) in under 500 minutes of ice time.

Malinski also made his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut this season, posting an assist in five games. He became the first defenseman in franchise history since Tyson Barrie in 2014 to record an assist in their first-career playoff game. He posted a point in 13 games this season and registered three multi-game point streaks.