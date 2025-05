Despite missing 39 games due to injury, Jonathan Drouin found a way to make his mark on the Avalanche. In 43 regular-season games, he posted 37 points (11g/26a) which resulted in a career-high points-per-game mark (0.86) along with a career-best 19.6% shooting percentage.

Drouin posted six different multi-game point streaks, highlighted by a four-game point streak from March 20th-27th where he registered seven points (1g/6a). He also posted 13 multi-point games and a pair of multi-goal contests.