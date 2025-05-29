Mackenzie Blackwood Stabilized the Avalanche Net After Arriving Via Trade

Mackenzie Blackwood is the Avs’ goaltender of the present and future. After the Avalanche acquired him from the San Jose Sharks via trade on December 9th, his birthday, Blackwood made 37 regular-season appearances with Colorado. In those appearances, he started 36 times and posted a 22-12-3 record along with a .913 save percentage, a 2.33 goals-against average and three shutouts.

Blackwood joined Darcy Kuemper (26 wins, three shutouts in 2021-22) as the only goaltenders in franchise history to post at least 22 wins and three shutouts in their first 37 appearances with the team. In his first Stanley Cup Playoffs appearances, Blackwood posted a 2.71 goals-against average along with a shutout.

Combined with his time in San Jose, Blackwood started 53 of the 56 games he played, posting a 28-21-6 record along with .912 save percentage, 2.55 goals-against average and a career-high four shutouts.

From the time he made his Avs debut on December 14th, Blackwood posted 14 regular-season games with a save percentage of at least .930, which was tied for seventh among NHL goalies during that span.

In his introduction to Avs Faithful on that Saturday in mid-December, Blackwood stopped 37 of the 39 shots he faced to help Colorado defeat the Nashville Predators 5-2.