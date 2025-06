Valeri Nichuhskin continued to be a difference-maker for the Avalanche in 2024-25. In 43 regular-season games, he posted 34 points (21g/13a) in addition to four points (3g/1a) in seven playoff games.

With his 21 goals this season, Nichushkin registered consecutive seasons of at least 20 goals for the first time in his career. He’s reached the 20-goal mark in three of the last four seasons and his 0.43 goals per game over that span is sixth among right wingers with at least 200 games played.