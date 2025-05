In his sixth NHL season and second with the Avalanche, Joel Kiviranta posted the best year of his career. He earned career-bests in goals (16), assists (7), points (23) and average time on ice (12:31).

Kiviranta had two goal streaks of at least three games in 2024-25, one from October 20-24th and from March 6-11th. In the first streak, he scored four goals in three contests against the San Jose Sharks, Seattle Kraken and Utah Hockey Club that were part of the Avs’ five-game winning streak.