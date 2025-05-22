The Return of the Condor

In his return to the Avs, he posted two points (1g/1a) in 14 regular-season games while playing 16:36 a game. In the playoffs, he played in two games, averaging 14:49 of time on ice per game. Including his time with the Flyers this season, Johnson played in 36 games and posted five points (2g/3a) while playing 14:35 a game.

Johnson enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. He’s 77 games from 1,100, five goals from 100, 47 assists from 300 and 52 points from 400.