Luukkonen earns 1st NHL shutout in Sabres win against Avalanche

Alexandar Georgiev made 25 saves for the Avalanche (6-2-0), who have been shut out in consecutive games after a 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

"I didn't mind our start," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. "I thought we were there to play the right way. We checked hard early in the game, creating high-danger chances. Like I said last game, was an issue and an issue again tonight, and a couple of things that cost us in Pittsburgh.

"You've got to give Buffalo credit. They checked hard, they did the right things, longer and harder than we did. … but no excuses. We've got to be better taking care of the puck through the neutral zone and we've got to continue to work to try and create those high-danger chances. And I thought they did a better job with that tonight than we did."

Luukkonen had to be sharp when the Avalanche built a 6-3 shots-on-goal advantage through the first 9 1/2 minutes of the game, including a save on Mikko Rantanen from the slot.

"I feel like they made a great play," Luukkonen said. "I was a little late to that one but was able to make the save. I feel like that was a big one just because we're not going behind in the early stage of the first and we go and get the first goal of the game, which is huge. That felt good."

JJ Peterka gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 10:32. Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson blocked the initial shot, but Peterka picked up his own rebound in the slot and scored glove side.