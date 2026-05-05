Game Two Tilt

Leading the Way
Nate the Great
MacKinnon is tied for the Avalanche lead in points (7) while ranking third in assists (4) and tied for third in goals (3).
Toewser Laser
Among NHL defensemen, Toews is tied for third in points (7) and ranks tied for fifth in assists (5) and goals (2).
All Hail Cale
Makar leads NHL blueliners and is tied for fifth in the league in goals (4) while ranking tied for ninth among defensemen in points (5).
Series History
The Avalanche and Wild have met in the playoffs on three previous occasions, all in the First Round, with Minnesota winning in 2003 and 2014 in seven games while Colorado was victorious in six contests in 2008.
Scoring Against the Wild
MacKinnon has posted 13 points (3g/10a) in eight playoff games against the Wild, in addition to 70 points (27g/43a) in 55 regular-season contests.
Gabriel Landeskog has recorded five points (3g/2a) in eight playoff contests against Minnesota, along with 46 points (21g/25a) in 52 regular-season games.
Makar has registered three points (2g/1a) in one playoff game against the Wild, in addition to 26 points (6g/20a) in 29 regular-season contests.
Lighting the Lamp in the Land of 10,000 Lakes
Hughes leads the Wild in points, is tied for first in assists (8) and ranks tied for second in goals (3).
Matt Boldy leads the Wild in goals (6) while ranking tied for second in points (10) and tied for third in assists (4).
Kirill Kaprizov is tied for the Wild lead in assists (8) while ranking tied for second in points (10) and tied for fifth in goals (2).
A Numbers Game
132
MacKinnon’s 132 points (58g/74a) in his first 100-career playoff games are the sixth most by a player in NHL history through their first 100 postseason contests.
26
Makar’s 26-career playoff goals are the most among active NHL defensemen.
11
Colorado’s 11 third-period goals in the playoffs rank tied for second in the NHL.
Quote That Left a Mark
“He was awesome. He’s definitely a rock for us all year. [It’s] good to see him get rewarded with some points. He’s such a good player.”
-- Nathan MacKinnon on Devon Toews, who posted four points (1g/3a) in Game One against the Wild