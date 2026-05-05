Game Two Tilt

Weekend Win

The Avalanche defeated the Wild 9-6 in Game One of Round Two on Sunday at Ball Arena. Cale Makar scored twice, while Sam Malinski, Jack Drury, Artturi Lehkonen, Nick Blankenburg, Devon Toews and Nathan MacKinnon all added a tally for the Avs. Sunday’s game marked the first time in franchise playoff history that the Avalanche scored nine goals and had eight different goalscorers. Additionally, Martin Necas posted three assists and Valeri Nichushkin recorded two helpers. Malinski opened the scoring 11:12 into the game with his first-career Stanley Cup Playoff goal via a right-circle shot set up by Necas’ feed. The Avs took a 2-0 lead at 12:04 of the opening frame when Drury scored his first goal of the playoffs via a shot from the bottom of the right circle after a headfake set up by Logan O’Connor, who started the play with a successful forecheck that resulted in an offensive-zone takeaway below the goal line. Lehkonen made it 3-0 on the power play at 13:13 of the first period with his third goal of the playoffs via a shot from the left circle set up by MacKinnon’s cross-ice feed. At 15:02 of the first period, Marcus Johansson put the Wild on the board with a turnaround shot from the slot. Ryan Hartman made it 3-2 at 16:04 of the first period via a shot from the doorstep.

Scoring his first playoff goal, Blankenburg gave the Avs a 4-2 lead at 4:16 of the second period via a shot from the doorstep off the rush set up by Nichushkin’s feed. At 6:45 of the middle frame, Vladimir Tarasenko made it 4-3 via a shot off the rush. Quinn Hughes tied the game for Minnesota at 12:43 of the second period via a shot from the point. The Wild took a 5-4 lead when Marcus Foligno scored a shorthanded breakaway at 16:55 of the second period. Toews tied the game at 18:04 of the middle frame with his second goal of the playoffs via a shot from the point that was redirected on its way to the net.

At 3:21 of the third period, Makar put the Avalanche ahead 6-5 with his third goal of the playoffs via a right-circle shot set up by MacKinnon’s feed shortly after Landeskog won a left-circle face-off. Kadri gave Colorado a 7-5 lead at 5:43 of the third period with his first goal of the playoffs via a right-circle shot off the rush on a partial breakaway that was assisted by Ross Colton’s feed. Minnesota cut its deficit to one when Mats Zuccarello scored via a deflection from the slot at 16:01 of the third period. Makar gave the Avs an 8-6 lead when he scored his second goal of the game and fourth of the playoffs at 17:06 of the third period via a right-circle shot. Colorado made it 9-6 at 17:52 of the final frame when MacKinnon scored his third goal of the playoffs via an empty-net tally.