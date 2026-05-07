Cale Makar Voted Norris Trophy Finalist

NEW YORK (May 7, 2026) – Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres, Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche and Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets are the three finalists for the 2025-26 James Norris Memorial Trophy, awarded “to the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position,” the National Hockey League announced today.

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted ballots for the Norris Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season, with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists.

Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Makar ranked third among NHL defensemen in scoring with 20-59—79 in 75 games, becoming the first defenseman to post three consecutive 20-goal seasons since Phil Housley and Al MacInnis 34 years ago, to help the Avalanche capture the Presidents’ Trophy. He was on the ice for 96 of his team’s goals at even strength and for just 56 even-strength goals against, the third-best differential (+40) in the League behind teammates Sam Malinski (+44) and Josh Manson (+41). He also was a regular contributor to the Avalanche penalty-killing unit (84.6%) that ranked no. 1 in the NHL (146:44 SH TOI). Makar is a Norris Trophy finalist for the sixth consecutive season (1st in 2021-22 and 2024-25; 2nd in 2020-21 and 3rd in 2022-23 and 2023-24). He is just the second defenseman in NHL history to make the Norris shortlist six times in his first seven NHL seasons, joining Bobby Orr (7x). He is aiming to become the first repeat winner since Nicklas Lidstrom posted a three-peat for the Detroit Red Wings from 2005-06 through 2007-08.

History

The James Norris Memorial Trophy was presented in 1953 by the four children of the late James Norris in memory of the former owner-president of the Detroit Red Wings.

Announcement Schedule

The series of NHL Trophy finalist announcements continues Friday, May 8, when the three finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy will be unveiled.