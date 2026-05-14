The National Hockey League today announced the complete schedule for the Western Conference Final between the Colorado Avalanche and the winner of the Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights series.
Avalanche Western Conference Final Schedule
Avalanche Western Conference Final Schedule
|
Game
|
Day
|
Date
|
Location
|
Time (MT)
|
Networks
|
1
|
Wednesday
|
May 20th
|
Colorado
|
6 p.m.
|
ESPN, ESPN App
|
2
|
Friday
|
May 22nd
|
Colorado
|
6 p.m.
|
ESPN, ESPN App
|
3
|
Sunday
|
May 24th
|
Anaheim/Vegas
|
6 p.m.
|
ESPN, ESPN App
|
4
|
Tuesday
|
May 26th
|
Anaheim/Vegas
|
TBD
|
ESPN, ESPN App
|
5*
|
Thursday
|
May 28th
|
Colorado
|
6 p.m.
|
ESPN, ESPN App
|
6*
|
Saturday
|
May 30th
|
Anaheim/Vegas
|
6 p.m.
|
ABC, ESPN App
|
7*
|
Monday
|
June 1st
|
Colorado
|
6 p.m.
|
ESPN, ESPN App
*If necessary