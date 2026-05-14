Avalanche Western Conference Final Schedule

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By Colorado Avalanche / ColoradoAvalanche.com

The National Hockey League today announced the complete schedule for the Western Conference Final between the Colorado Avalanche and the winner of the Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights series.

Avalanche Western Conference Final Schedule

Game
Day
Date
Location
Time (MT)
Networks
1
Wednesday
May 20th
Colorado
6 p.m.
ESPN, ESPN App
2
Friday
May 22nd
Colorado
6 p.m.
ESPN, ESPN App
3
Sunday
May 24th
Anaheim/Vegas
6 p.m.
ESPN, ESPN App
4
Tuesday
May 26th
Anaheim/Vegas
TBD
ESPN, ESPN App
5*
Thursday
May 28th
Colorado
6 p.m.
ESPN, ESPN App
6*
Saturday
May 30th
Anaheim/Vegas
6 p.m.
ABC, ESPN App
7*
Monday
June 1st
Colorado
6 p.m.
ESPN, ESPN App

*If necessary

News Feed

Kulak's Overtime Winner Completes Avalanche's Three-Goal Comeback, Sends Colorado to Western Conference Final with 4-3 Game Five Victory Over Wild

Wednesday Against the Wild

Avalanche Highlights End-of-Season Awards

MacFarland Voted Finalist for Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award

Kelly's First-Career Playoff Goal is the Game Winner as Avalanche Defeats Wild 5-2 in Game Four to Take 3-1 Series Lead

Monday in Minnesota

Avalanche Falls 5-1 to Wild in Game Three

Saturday Night Showdown

Nathan MacKinnon Voted Hart Trophy Finalist

Cale Makar Voted Norris Trophy Finalist

Brock Nelson Voted Selke Trophy Finalist

MacKinnon's Three-Point Night Leads Avalanche Past Wild 5-2 in Game Two to Take 2-0 Series Lead

Game Two Tilt

Landeskog Voted Masterton Trophy Finalist

Eight Different Avalanche Players Score in 9-6 Back-and-Forth Game One Win Over Wild

Into the Wild

Logan O’Connor Making Big Impact After Long Recovery

Avalanche Begins Round Two Against Wild on Sunday at 7 p.m. MT