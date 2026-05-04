Eight Different Avalanche Players Score in 9-6 Back-and-Forth Game One Win Over Wild

Game One Win

Cale Makar scored twice and was one of the Avalanche's eight goal-scorers as Colorado defeated the Minnesota Wild 9-6 in Game One of Round Two at Ball Arena on Sunday. Sam Malinski, Jack Drury, Artturi Lehkonen, Nick Blankenburg, Devon Toews and Nathan MacKinnon all scored for Colorado, while Martin Necas posted three assists.

In its first nine-goal playoff game in franchise history, Colorado had four different players post at least three points: Toews (1g/3a), Necas (3a), MacKinnon (1g/2a) and Makar (2g/1a).

“I don’t think anybody was going into the game thinking the final score was going to be 9-6," Gabriel Landeskog, who posted two assists on Sunday, said postgame. "The reality [is that] you’ve got to find different ways to win hockey games this time of year. It’s not how we drew it up. It’s not how we necessarily want to win hockey games, but if

that’s what it takes. Guys stepped offensively and scored some big goals. Definitely things we want to clean up and get better at but nonetheless, a big one.”