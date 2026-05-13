Avalanche Highlights End-of-Season Awards

Several members of the Avalanche organization have won and been nominated for awards from the 2025-26 NHL season.

Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy Winner: Nathan MacKinnon

Description: First awarded in 1998-99, the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy is presented annually “to the player finishing the regular season as the League’s goal-scoring leader.”

After a 53-goal season in 2025-26, MacKinnon won the “Rocket” for the first time in his career. He became the second player in franchise history to win the award, joining Milan Hejduk, who scored 50 goals in 2002-03.

William M. Jennings Trophy Winners: Scott Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood

Description: First awarded in 1981-82, the William M. Jennings Trophy is presented annually “to the goaltender(s) having played a minimum of 25 games for the team(s) with the fewest goals scored against it during the regular season.”

When Wedgewood and Blackwood were in the net for the Avalanche this season, the team allowed 176 goals, which was the fewest among a tandem of goaltenders that each played at least 25 games. Wedgewood led goaltenders who played at least 25 games in both save percentage (.921) and goals-against average (2.02), while Blackwood posted a 2.51 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage.

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy Finalist: Gabriel Landeskog

Description: First awarded in 1967-68, the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is presented annually “to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.”

For the second-consecutive season, Landeskog is a finalist for the Masterton Trophy. After missing the previous three regular seasons recovering from a knee injury, Landeskog returned in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs before playing 60 games in the 2025-26 regular season. In the 2025-26 regular season, Landeskog posted 35 points (14g/21a) and made a massive impact on winning for the Avalanche. When he was in the lineup, the team went 45-7-8, compared to the 10-9-3 mark Colorado posted when Landeskog didn’t play.

Hart Memorial Trophy Finalist: Nathan MacKinnon

Description: First awarded in 1923-24, the Hart Memorial Trophy is presented annually “to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team.”

MacKinnon, the 2023-24 Hart Trophy winner, has been voted a finalist for the award for the fifth time in his career. In 2025-26, he led the NHL in goals (53) and even-strength tallies (42), while his league-leading 97 even-strength points were the most in a season since Wayne Gretzky’s 103 in 1990-91. Additionally, he finished third in the NHL in points (127) and tied for third in assists (74).

James Norris Memorial Trophy Finalist: Cale Makar

Description: First awarded in 1953-54, the James Norris Memorial Trophy is presented annually “to the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position.”

For the sixth-consecutive season, Makar, a two-time Norris Trophy winner, is a finalist for the award. Among NHL defensemen, Makar finished the 2025-26 regular season third in points (79) while ranking tied for fourth in assists (59) and sixth in goals (20). Makar also ranked tied for sixth among blueliners in takeaways (40) while playing 24:51 a game, 1:57 of that coming shorthanded.

Frank J. Selke Trophy Finalist: Brock Nelson

Description: First awarded in 1977-78, the Frank J. Selke Trophy is presented annually “to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game.”

Nelson is a Selke Trophy finalist for the first time in his career. In 2025-26, he was an integral part of the Avalanche’s league-best penalty kill (84.6%), playing 1:51 of shorthanded time on ice per game and being on the ice for just 10 power-play goals against. Nelson also posted a +23 on-ice even-strength goal differential and won 50.4% of his face-offs.

Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award Finalist: Chris MacFarland

Description: First awarded in 2009-10, the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award is presented annually “to the League’s most outstanding general manager.”

For the first time in his career, MacFarland is a finalist for the Jim Gregory GM of the Year Award. This season, he’s made moves to acquire Nazem Kadri, Nicolas Roy, Brett Kulak and Nick Blankenburg via trade, in addition to signing Brent Burns in free agency.

King Clancy Memorial Trophy Nominee: Sam Malinski

Description: First awarded in 1987-88, the King Clancy Memorial Trophy is presented annually “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

Malinski is the Avalanche’s nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy for the first time in his career. Throughout the season, Malinski has made his mark on the community in Colorado by spending time at numerous events, including the Avalanche Floor Hockey Clinic with Special Olympics Colorado.

“It’s a big honor to be nominated for that (the King Clancy Memorial Trophy),” Malinski said. “It’s something I’ve always thought was important to me, is serving the community and giving back to others.”