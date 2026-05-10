Avalanche Falls 5-1 to Wild in Game Three

How It Happened

With the teams playing at four-on-four, Kirill Kaprizov opened the scoring at 15:11 of the first period via a shot from the left doorstep.

Quinn Hughes doubled Minnesota's lead on the power play at 16:44 of the first period via a shot from the high slot.

The Wild took a 3-0 lead when Ryan Hartman scored a power-play goal via a net-front redirection at 4:23 of the second period.

MacKinnon put the Avalanche on the board on the power play at 13:11 of the second period with his fifth goal of the playoffs via a backhand shot from the right doorstep after Gabriel Landeskog's drive to the net.