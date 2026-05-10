Avalanche Falls 5-1 to Wild in Game Three

Defeat in Game Three
The Avalanche lost 5-1 to the Minnesota Wild in Game Three of Round Two on Saturday at Grand Casino Arena. Nathan MacKinnon scored for Colorado, while Gabriel Landeskog and Nazem Kadri each posted an assist.
MacKinnon Scores for Colorado
The Avalanche lost 5-1 to the Minnesota Wild in Game Three of Round Two on Saturday at Grand Casino Arena. Nathan MacKinnon scored for Colorado, while Gabriel Landeskog and Nazem Kadri each posted an assist.
With the teams playing at four-on-four, Kirill Kaprizov opened the scoring at 15:11 of the first period via a shot from the left doorstep.
Quinn Hughes doubled Minnesota's lead on the power play at 16:44 of the first period via a shot from the high slot.
The Wild took a 3-0 lead when Ryan Hartman scored a power-play goal via a net-front redirection at 4:23 of the second period.
MacKinnon put the Avalanche on the board on the power play at 13:11 of the second period with his fifth goal of the playoffs via a backhand shot from the right doorstep after Gabriel Landeskog's drive to the net.
Minnesota made it 4-1 at 13:31 of the middle frame when Brock Faber scored from the left doorstep.
Matt Boldy gave the Wild a 5-1 lead at 19:56 with an empty-net goal.
The Avalanche faces the Wild in Minnesota in Game Four of Round Two on Monday at 6 p.m. MT on ESPN, the ESPN App, Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM and the Altitude Sports Radio App.