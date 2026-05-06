Brock Nelson Named Frank J. Selke Trophy Finalist

NEW YORK (May 6, 2026) – Anthony Cirelli of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Brock Nelson of the Colorado Avalanche and Nick Suzuki of the Montreal Canadiens are the three finalists for the 2025-26 Frank J. Selke Trophy, awarded “to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game,” the National Hockey League announced today.

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted ballots for the Selke Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season, with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists.

Following are the finalists:

Brock Nelson, Colorado Avalanche

Nelson, in his first full season in Colorado, helped the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Avalanche yield a League-low 197 goals (excluding shootouts), a reduction of 34 over their 2024-25 total (231) and 25 fewer than their nearest competition in 2025-26, the Dallas Stars (222). Nelson was a regular on the penalty-killing unit that led the NHL at 84.6%, allowing a League-low 36 goals in 234 times short. He played the most total minutes in his 13-season NHL career (1,591:55, an average of 19:39 per game), logged the most shorthanded minutes (150:18, nearly 50% more than his previous high of 107:12 in 2019-20 with the New York Islanders) and posted career-high and team-leading totals in both face-offs taken (1,459) and face-off wins (735, 50.4%). Nelson is a first-time NHL Awards finalist and vying to become the first player in franchise history to capture Selke honors. The last Colorado player voted a Selke finalist was the team’s current team president of hockey operations Joe Sakic in 2000-01 (second).

History

The Frank J. Selke Trophy was presented in 1977 by the NHL’s Board of Governors in honor of Frank J. Selke, one of the great architects of Montreal’s and Toronto’s championship teams.

Announcement Schedule

The series of NHL Trophy finalist announcements continues Thursday, May 7, when the three finalists for the James Norris Memorial Trophy will be unveiled.