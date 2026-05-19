Avalanche Faces Golden Knights in Star-Studded Western Conference Final

Series Pits Two of the Last Three Stanley Cup Champions Against Each Other

CA-26-PO-round 3-pre-16x9
By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

In a matchup between the winners of the Central and Pacific Divisions, the Avalanche and Golden Knights will face off in the Western Conference Final. This is the second time the teams have met in a playoff series, with the Golden Knights winning the previous matchup in 2021.

Tale of the Tape (2025-26 Stanley Cup Playoffs)

Vegas Golden Knights
Stat
Colorado Avalanche
8-4
Record
8-1
3.67
Goals For/Game
4.11
2.58
Goals Against/Game
2.56
2.08
Five-on-Five Goals For/Game
2.56
2.08
Five-on-Five Goals Against/Game
1.44
25.7%
Power Play %
25%
86.8%
Penalty Kill %
79.3%
27.5
Shots on Goal For/Game
32.6
29.3
Shots on Goal Against/Game
26.1
.915
Team Save %
.902

How We Arrived Here 

Colorado Avalanche 

After a four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Kings in Round One, the Avalanche defeated the Minnesota Wild in five games in a Round Two series that was capped off by a three-goal comeback and overtime victory. Colorado had 16 different goalscorers in Round Two, with five players scoring at least twice in the series. Throughout the playoffs, Nathan MacKinnon (7g/6a) and Martin Necas (1g/10a) led the way for the Avalanche offensively. Additionally, Gabriel Landeskog (3g/5a) and Devon Toews (2g/6a) both have posted eight points while Artturi Lehkonen (3g/3a), Nicolas Roy (3g/3a) and Nazem Kadri (2g/4a) each have posted six points. On special teams, Colorado’s 25% power play ranks second in the NHL among remaining teams, while its 79.3% penalty kill ranks third. Both Avs goalies have made an impact in the playoffs, with Mackenzie Blackwood recording his first start and win of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Wild, while Scott Wedgewood picked up three wins in Round Two. Overall, Wedgewood is 7-1 in the playoffs with a .914 save percentage and a 2.21 goals-against average. 

Round One

Game One: LAK 1, COL 2 

Game Two: LAK 1, COL 2 (OT) 

Game Three: COL 4, LAK 2 

Game Four: COL 5, LAK 1 

Round Two

Game One: MIN 6, COL 9 

Game Two: MIN 2, COL 5 

Game Three: COL 1, MIN 5 

Game Four: COL 5, MIN 2 

Game Five: MIN 3, COL 4 (OT) 

Vegas Golden Knights 

The Golden Knights defeated the Utah Mammoth in Round One and the Anaheim Ducks in Round Two, both in six games. Vegas boasts the league leaders in playoff goals (Pavel Dorofeyev, 9), assists (Jack Eichel, 14) and points (Mitch Marner, 18), in addition to the league’s second-highest goalscorer (Brett Howden, 8). Among remaining playoff teams, the Golden Knights’ 25.7% power play ranks first, 86.8% penalty kill that has also posted a league-leading four shorthanded goals is the second best in the NHL. In net for Vegas, Carter Hart has posted an 8-4 record along with a .917 save percentage and a 2.37 goals-against average in the playoffs.  

Round One

Game One: UTA 2, VGK 4 

Game Two: UTA 3, VGK 2 

Game Three: VGK 2, UTA 4 

Game Four: VGK 5, UTA 4 (OT) 

Game Five: UTA 4, VGK 5 (2OT) 

Game Six: VGK 5, UTA 1 

Round Two

Game One: ANA 1, VGK 3 

Game Two: ANA 3, VGK 1 

Game Three: VGK 6, ANA 2 

Game Four: VGK 3, ANA 4 

Game Five: UTA 2, VGK 3 (OT) 

Game Six: VGK 5, ANA 1 

Regular Season Series 

In the three 2025-26 regular-season games against the Golden Knights, the Avalanche won in regulation and in a shootout while losing in overtime.  

October 31st: COL 4, VGK 2

December 27th: COL 6, VGK 5 (SO) 

April 11th: VGK 3, COL 2 (OT)

2025-26 Regular Season Head-to-Head Matchup

Vegas Golden Knights
Stat
Colorado Avalanche
1-1-1
Record
2-0-1
10
Goals For
11
11
Goals Against
10
7
Five-on-Five Goals For
8
8
Five-on-Five Goals Against
7
15.4%
Power Play %
16.7%
83.3%
Penalty Kill %
84.6%
25.7
Shots on Goal For/Game
32.3
32.3
Shots on Goal Against/Game
25.7
.887
Team Save %
.870

Next Up

The Avalanche and Golden Knights begin the Western Conference Final at Ball Arena on Wednesday at 6 p.m. MT on ESPN, the ESPN App, Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM and the Altitude Sports Radio App. Additionally, Altitude will be hosting a pregame and postgame show for each game. To stay up to date with the schedule and all things playoffs, visit our Playoff Central.

Avalanche vs. Golden Knights Western Conference Final Schedule

Game
Day
Date
Location
Time (MT)
Watch
Listen
1
Wednesday
May 20th
Colorado
6 p.m.
ESPN, ESPN App
Altitude Sports 92.5 FM, Altitude Sports Radio App
2
Friday
May 22nd
Colorado
6 p.m.
ESPN, ESPN App
Altitude Sports 92.5 FM, Altitude Sports Radio App
3
Sunday
May 24th
Vegas
6 p.m.
ESPN, ESPN App
Altitude Sports 92.5 FM, Altitude Sports Radio App
4
Tuesday
May 26th
Vegas
7 p.m.
ESPN, ESPN App
Altitude Sports 92.5 FM, Altitude Sports Radio App
5*
Thursday
May 28th
Colorado
6 p.m.
ESPN, ESPN App
Altitude Sports 92.5 FM, Altitude Sports Radio App
6*
Saturday
May 30th
Vegas
6 p.m.
ABC, ESPN App
Altitude Sports 92.5 FM, Altitude Sports Radio App
7*
Monday
June 1st
Colorado
6 p.m.
ESPN, ESPN App
Altitude Sports 92.5 FM, Altitude Sports Radio App

*If necessary

News Feed

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Wednesday Against the Wild

Avalanche Highlights End-of-Season Awards

MacFarland Voted Finalist for Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award

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Monday in Minnesota

Avalanche Falls 5-1 to Wild in Game Three

Saturday Night Showdown

Nathan MacKinnon Voted Hart Trophy Finalist

Cale Makar Voted Norris Trophy Finalist

Brock Nelson Voted Selke Trophy Finalist

MacKinnon's Three-Point Night Leads Avalanche Past Wild 5-2 in Game Two to Take 2-0 Series Lead

Game Two Tilt

Landeskog Voted Masterton Trophy Finalist

Eight Different Avalanche Players Score in 9-6 Back-and-Forth Game One Win Over Wild

Into the Wild