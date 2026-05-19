Avalanche Faces Golden Knights in Star-Studded Western Conference Final

How We Arrived Here

Colorado Avalanche

After a four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Kings in Round One, the Avalanche defeated the Minnesota Wild in five games in a Round Two series that was capped off by a three-goal comeback and overtime victory. Colorado had 16 different goalscorers in Round Two, with five players scoring at least twice in the series. Throughout the playoffs, Nathan MacKinnon (7g/6a) and Martin Necas (1g/10a) led the way for the Avalanche offensively. Additionally, Gabriel Landeskog (3g/5a) and Devon Toews (2g/6a) both have posted eight points while Artturi Lehkonen (3g/3a), Nicolas Roy (3g/3a) and Nazem Kadri (2g/4a) each have posted six points. On special teams, Colorado’s 25% power play ranks second in the NHL among remaining teams, while its 79.3% penalty kill ranks third. Both Avs goalies have made an impact in the playoffs, with Mackenzie Blackwood recording his first start and win of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Wild, while Scott Wedgewood picked up three wins in Round Two. Overall, Wedgewood is 7-1 in the playoffs with a .914 save percentage and a 2.21 goals-against average.

Round One

Game One: LAK 1, COL 2

Game Two: LAK 1, COL 2 (OT)

Game Three: COL 4, LAK 2

Game Four: COL 5, LAK 1

Round Two

Game One: MIN 6, COL 9

Game Two: MIN 2, COL 5

Game Three: COL 1, MIN 5

Game Four: COL 5, MIN 2

Game Five: MIN 3, COL 4 (OT)

Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights defeated the Utah Mammoth in Round One and the Anaheim Ducks in Round Two, both in six games. Vegas boasts the league leaders in playoff goals (Pavel Dorofeyev, 9), assists (Jack Eichel, 14) and points (Mitch Marner, 18), in addition to the league’s second-highest goalscorer (Brett Howden, 8). Among remaining playoff teams, the Golden Knights’ 25.7% power play ranks first, 86.8% penalty kill that has also posted a league-leading four shorthanded goals is the second best in the NHL. In net for Vegas, Carter Hart has posted an 8-4 record along with a .917 save percentage and a 2.37 goals-against average in the playoffs.

Round One

Game One: UTA 2, VGK 4

Game Two: UTA 3, VGK 2

Game Three: VGK 2, UTA 4

Game Four: VGK 5, UTA 4 (OT)

Game Five: UTA 4, VGK 5 (2OT)

Game Six: VGK 5, UTA 1

Round Two

Game One: ANA 1, VGK 3

Game Two: ANA 3, VGK 1

Game Three: VGK 6, ANA 2

Game Four: VGK 3, ANA 4

Game Five: UTA 2, VGK 3 (OT)

Game Six: VGK 5, ANA 1

Regular Season Series

In the three 2025-26 regular-season games against the Golden Knights, the Avalanche won in regulation and in a shootout while losing in overtime.

October 31st: COL 4, VGK 2

December 27th: COL 6, VGK 5 (SO)

April 11th: VGK 3, COL 2 (OT)