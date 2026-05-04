Landeskog Voted Masterton Trophy Finalist

NEW YORK (May 4, 2026) – Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog and Winnipeg Jets forward Jonathan Toews are the three finalists for the 2025-26 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which is awarded “to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey,” the National Hockey League announced today.

The local chapters of the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) submitted nominations for the Masterton Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season and the top three vote-getters were designated as finalists.

Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche

Landeskog missed three full regular seasons with knee issues after playing through injury during the Avalanche’s 2022 Stanley Cup run. He had four major procedures done, including knee cartilage replacement surgery in May 2023. He became the first player ever to return to the NHL after having that procedure done when he re-joined the Avalanche during the 2025 playoffs. If his comeback wasn’t remarkable enough, his first full season back included broken ribs after crashing into the net in January. “I don’t know if there’s a mode, but if you can go on NHL26 and build the captain, you just copy Gabe Landeskog,” Avalanche forward Parker Kelly told Corey Masisak in the Denver Post. “That’s what you’re going to build. He has it all, man. Just feel super lucky to play with him and super happy for him to get back in the lineup, do as well as he’s done this year, making an impact every night.” The Presidents’ Trophy-winning Avalanche went 45-7-8 when Landeskog was in the lineup and 10-9-3 when he was not.

Bill Masterton Memorial Scholarship Fund

A $2,500 grant from the PHWA is awarded annually to the Bill Masterton Scholarship Fund, based in Bloomington, Minn., in the name of the Masterton Trophy winner.

History

The trophy was presented by the NHL Writers’ Association in 1968 to commemorate the late Bill Masterton, a player with the Minnesota North Stars who exhibited to a high degree the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey and who died on Jan. 15, 1968.

Announcement Schedule

The series of NHL Trophy finalist announcements continues Tuesday, May 5, when the three finalists for the Calder Memorial Trophy will be unveiled.