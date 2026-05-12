Kelly's First-Career Playoff Goal is the Game Winner as Avalanche Defeats Wild 5-2 in Game Four to Take 3-1 Series Lead

Road Victory

Parker Kelly's first-career Stanley Cup Playoff goal served as the game-winning tally in the Avalanche's 5-2 Game Four win against the Wild as Colorado took a 3-1 series lead on Monday at Grand Casino Arena. Nazem Kadri and Ross Colton both scored for Colorado, Martin Necas posted a pair of assists and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 19 of the 21 shots he faced in his first start of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"He was great," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said about Blackwood. "He went in the net did exactly what I was hoping he would do. He had some really strong practices in the last week. He's had some time to prepare. He's in tune with what's going on in the series and he's done his homework. I thought he went in and played a great game for us."