Kulak's Overtime Winner Completes Avalanche's Three-Goal Comeback, Sends Colorado to Western Conference Final with 4-3 Game Five Victory Over Wild

Winning Wednesday

Brett Kulak scored the overtime-winner to cap off the Avalanche's three-goal comeback and send Colorado to the Western Conference Final with a 4-3 victory in Game Five of Round Two against the Minnesota Wild at Ball Arena on Wednesday.

"You always like to dream about it," Kulak said when asked about scoring a series-clinching goal. "But, like you say, the player I am, I'm not the guy everyone's looking down the bench at like, 'all right, get out there and go win it for us.'...That was a special goal in my career for sure."

Nathan MacKinnon scored the game-tying goal for Colorado while Parker Kelly and Jack Drury each added tallies for Colorado. Additionally, Brent Burns and Martin Necas both posted two assists and Scott Wedgewood stopped all seven shots he faced in relief.

Kulak's overtime goal was the first of his NHL career and the 10th series-clinching overtime winner in Avalanche franchise history.

With the game-tying goal, MacKinnon extended his goal streak to six games.

"That place was so special tonight," MacKinnon said about Ball Arena. "It was so loud. That's why you play the game. For those reasons right there. The excitement when Kuly (Kulak) scored, it's just a really cool moment for everybody."

Colorado's 16 different goal-scorers were tied for the most by a team in a single playoff series.