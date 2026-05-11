Monday in Minnesota

Avalanche Takes 2-1 Series Lead into Game Four Against Wild

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By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Colorado Avalanche (6-1, C1) @ Minnesota Wild (5-5, C3) 

6 p.m. MT | Grand Casino Arena | Watch: ESPN, ESPN App | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM), Altitude Sports Radio App 

After a loss in Game Three, the Avalanche stays in Minnesota to face the Wild in Game Four on Monday. 

Game One: MIN 6, COL 9 

Game Two: MIN 2, COL 5 

Game Three: COL 1, MIN 5

2025-26 Regular Season & Playoffs Head-to-Head Matchup

Colorado Avalanche
Stat
Minnesota Wild
4-2-1
Record
3-3-1
3.71
Goals For/Game
3.29
3.29
Goals Against/Game
3.71
2.29
Five-on-Five Goals For/Game
1.57
1.57
Five-on-Five Goals Against/Game
2.29
26.09%
Power Play %
22.73%
77.27%
Penalty Kill %
73.91%
38.29
Shots on Goal For/Game
33
33
Shots on Goal Against/Game
38.29
.900
Team Save %
.903

Saturday in St. Paul 

The Avalanche lost 5-1 to the Wild in Game Three of Round Two on Saturday at Grand Casino Arena. Nathan MacKinnon scored for Colorado while Gabriel Landeskog and Nazem Kadri both recorded an assist. Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov opened the scoring with a four-on-four goal at 15:11 of the first period via a shot from the left doorstep. Quinn Hughes doubled Minnesota’s lead on a four-on-three power play with a shot from the high slot at 16:44 of the first period. The Wild took a 3-0 lead at 4:23 of the second period when Ryan Hartman scored a power-play goal via a net-front redirect. At 13:11 of the middle frame, MacKinnon scored on the power play with his fifth goal of the playoffs via a backhand shot from the right doorstep, capitalizing on a rebound created by Landeskog’s drive to the net. Brock Faber gave the Wild a 4-1 lead at 13:31 of the second period from the left doorstep when the puck bounced off him and into the net. Minnesota made it 5-1 when Matt Boldy scored an empty-net goal at 19:56 of the third period.

Game Three By the Numbers

Colorado Avalanche
Stat
Minnesota Wild
1
Goals
5
0
Five-on-Five Goals
0
36
Shots on Goal
26
1/3
Power Play
2/3
1/3
Penalty Kill
2/3
8
Blocked Shots
15
3
Takeaways
7

Leading the Way 

Nate the Great 

MacKinnon is tied for sixth in the NHL in points (11) and goals (5). 

All Hail Cale 

Cale Makar is tied for first among NHL defensemen in goals (4). 

Toewser Laser 

Among NHL blueliners, Devon Toews is tied for fifth in points (7), while ranking tied for sixth in goals (2) and tied for seventh in assists (5) by defensemen. 

Series History 

The Avalanche and Wild have met in the playoffs on three previous occasions, all in the Round One, with Minnesota winning in 2003 and 2014 in seven games while Colorado was victorious in six contests in 2008. 

Creating Offense Against the Wild 

MacKinnon has posted 17 points (5g/12a) in 10 playoff games against the Wild, in addition to 70 points (27g/43a) in 55 regular-season contests. 

Landeskog has recorded eight points (4g/4a) in 10 playoff contests against Minnesota, along with 46 points (21g/25a) in 52 regular-season games. 

Toews has registered four points (1g/3a) in three playoff games against the Wild, in addition to 15 points (2g/13a) in 25 regular-season contests. 

Scoring Leaders in the Land of 10,000 Lakes 

Kaprizov leads the Wild in points (14) and assists (10) while ranking tied for second in goals (4). 

Boldy leads Minnesota in goals (7) while ranking third in points (11) and tied for fifth in assists (4). 

Hughes is second on the Wild in points (13) and assists (9) while ranking tied for second in goals (4). 

A Numbers Game 

1.33 

Among players with at least 30 playoff games played, MacKinnon’s 1.33 points per game in the postseason is the sixth highest in NHL history. 

.645 

Since 2020-21, Colorado’s .645 road winning percentage in the playoffs is the best in the NHL among teams with at least 10 road postseason contests. 

2.57 

Among teams remaining in the playoffs, Colorado’s 2.57 goals against per game are the third fewest in the NHL. 

Quote That Left a Mark 

“We knew it was gonna be a tough series, and here we are. And we just need to push back in Game Four.” 

-- Gabriel Landeskog after Game Three

News Feed

Avalanche Falls 5-1 to Wild in Game Three

Saturday Night Showdown

Nathan MacKinnon Voted Hart Trophy Finalist

Cale Makar Voted Norris Trophy Finalist

Brock Nelson Voted Selke Trophy Finalist

MacKinnon's Three-Point Night Leads Avalanche Past Wild 5-2 in Game Two to Take 2-0 Series Lead

Game Two Tilt

Landeskog Voted Masterton Trophy Finalist

Eight Different Avalanche Players Score in 9-6 Back-and-Forth Game One Win Over Wild

Into the Wild

Logan O’Connor Making Big Impact After Long Recovery

Avalanche Begins Round Two Against Wild on Sunday at 7 p.m. MT

Avalanche Faces Rival Wild in Round Two Heavyweight Fight

Avalanche's Defense Shined in Round One Sweep of Kings

Avalanche Hosts First Annual Youth Girls Hockey Development Camp

Avalanche Defeats Kings 5-1 in Game Four to Complete Sweep, Advance to Round Two

Game Four Fight

Lehkonen's Shorthanded Goal the Difference as Avalanche Defeats Kings 4-2 in Game Three, Takes 3-0 Series Lead