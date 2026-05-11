Monday in Minnesota

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon is tied for sixth in the NHL in points (11) and goals (5).

All Hail Cale

Cale Makar is tied for first among NHL defensemen in goals (4).

Toewser Laser

Among NHL blueliners, Devon Toews is tied for fifth in points (7), while ranking tied for sixth in goals (2) and tied for seventh in assists (5) by defensemen.

Series History

The Avalanche and Wild have met in the playoffs on three previous occasions, all in the Round One, with Minnesota winning in 2003 and 2014 in seven games while Colorado was victorious in six contests in 2008.

Creating Offense Against the Wild

MacKinnon has posted 17 points (5g/12a) in 10 playoff games against the Wild, in addition to 70 points (27g/43a) in 55 regular-season contests.

Landeskog has recorded eight points (4g/4a) in 10 playoff contests against Minnesota, along with 46 points (21g/25a) in 52 regular-season games.

Toews has registered four points (1g/3a) in three playoff games against the Wild, in addition to 15 points (2g/13a) in 25 regular-season contests.

Scoring Leaders in the Land of 10,000 Lakes

Kaprizov leads the Wild in points (14) and assists (10) while ranking tied for second in goals (4).

Boldy leads Minnesota in goals (7) while ranking third in points (11) and tied for fifth in assists (4).

Hughes is second on the Wild in points (13) and assists (9) while ranking tied for second in goals (4).

A Numbers Game

1.33

Among players with at least 30 playoff games played, MacKinnon’s 1.33 points per game in the postseason is the sixth highest in NHL history.

.645

Since 2020-21, Colorado’s .645 road winning percentage in the playoffs is the best in the NHL among teams with at least 10 road postseason contests.

2.57

Among teams remaining in the playoffs, Colorado’s 2.57 goals against per game are the third fewest in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

“We knew it was gonna be a tough series, and here we are. And we just need to push back in Game Four.”

-- Gabriel Landeskog after Game Three