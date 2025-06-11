Cale Makar Joins Select Group of Multiple-Time Norris Trophy Winners

In 2024-25, Makar recorded a defensemen-leading 30 goals, 62 assists, 92 points, 12 power-play goals and 35 power-play points while finishing tied for first with 54 even-strength points. His 30-goal campaign saw him become the first blueliner since Mike Green in 2008-09 to reach that mark. Additionally, he finished second among defensemen in both even-strength goals (12) and takeaways (60) while ranking third in average time on ice (25:43).

This Norris Trophy victory puts Makar into a group with some of the greatest defensemen in league history. He’s the 14th defenseman to win the award multiple times and just the sixth player to win at least two Norris Trophies in the first six years of their NHL career, joining Bobby Orr, Denis Potvin, Rod Langway, Paul Coffey and Erik Karlsson.