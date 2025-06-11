Cale Makar Joins Select Group of Multiple-Time Norris Trophy Winners

Avalanche Blueliner Becomes 14th Player in NHL History to Win Award Multiple Times

By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

For the second time in his career, Cale Makar has won the James Norris Memorial Trophy, given annually to the defenseman who demonstrates the greatest all-round ability in the position throughout the season.

In 2024-25, Makar recorded a defensemen-leading 30 goals, 62 assists, 92 points, 12 power-play goals and 35 power-play points while finishing tied for first with 54 even-strength points. His 30-goal campaign saw him become the first blueliner since Mike Green in 2008-09 to reach that mark. Additionally, he finished second among defensemen in both even-strength goals (12) and takeaways (60) while ranking third in average time on ice (25:43).

This Norris Trophy victory puts Makar into a group with some of the greatest defensemen in league history. He’s the 14th defenseman to win the award multiple times and just the sixth player to win at least two Norris Trophies in the first six years of their NHL career, joining Bobby Orr, Denis Potvin, Rod Langway, Paul Coffey and Erik Karlsson.

Already a member of the NHL’s Quarter-Century Team, Makar joins Karlsson, Nicklas Lidstrom and Duncan Keith as the only blueliners to win multiple Norris Trophies since 2000.

From the time he made his debut in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Makar has been an impact player on both ends of the ice. Since he made his regular-season debut in 2019-20, Makar is first in goals (116), first in points (428), second in assists (312) and fourth in takeaways (295) among defensemen.

Not only does this season mark his second Norris Trophy win, but it’s also the fifth-consecutive season that he’s been a finalist for the award.

Cale Makar's James Norris Memorial Trophy Finishes Since 2020-21

Year
Voting Finish
2020-21
2nd
2021-22
1st
2022-23
3rd
2023-24
3rd
2024-25
1st

Makar’s consistent elite-level play has earned him two Norris Trophies and a spot amongst the greatest defensemen in NHL history.

