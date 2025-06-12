Consistency Personified: Devon Toews’ Excellence on Defense Continued in 2024-25

Blueliner Posted Fourth-Consecutive Season of At Least 40 Even-Strength Points

CA-2425-PlayerRecap-Web-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Devon Toews is everything a team wants in a top-pair defenseman. He’s reliable, steady and effective in all situations on both ends of the ice. In 2024-25, his fifth season with the Avalanche, Toews posted 44 points (10g/34a) in 76 regular-season games while averaging 24:35 of time on ice per night. He also registered career-highs in game-winning goals (4) and overtime goals (2). Of his 44 points, 41 (9g/32a) came at even strength, extending his streak of seasons with at least 40 even-strength points to four. Additionally, among the 16 defensemen to average at least 20 minutes of even-strength time on ice per game this season, Toews’ +29 on-ice even-strength goal differential was the best in the NHL. In seven playoff games, he posted four points (1g/3a).

Both of Toews’ overtime-winning goals came at home against teams from New York State in the month of January. On January 2nd, he scored a breakaway goal to complete an epic comeback against the Buffalo Sabres in a 6-5 victory. Just 12 days later, Toews scored via a right-circle one-timer in a 3-2 win against the New York Rangers.

Devon Toews' 2024-25 Overtime Goals

Toews posted seven multi-point games in the regular season, including four three-point outings, and the Avalanche went 7-0-0 in those contests. In one of those games, a 3-1 victory against the Florida Panthers on January 6th, Toews scored twice. He also registered 10 multi-game point streaks, highlighted by a pair of three-game point streaks.

Devon Toews' Multi-Goal Game vs. Florida

During the season, Toews represented Canada on the international stage for the first time in his career at the 4 Nations Face-Off. He played in all four games and helped Team Canada capture the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship.

A model of consistency, Toews has registered five-consecutive campaigns of at least 50 games played along with a plus-minus rating of +25 or better. That is the longest such streak in franchise history and the longest by any NHLer since Brad McCrimmon from 1984-95 to 1988-89.

Entering the 2025-26 season, Toews has six years remaining on his contract. He is 27 games from 500 and 22 points from 300.

