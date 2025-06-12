Consistency Personified: Devon Toews’ Excellence on Defense Continued in 2024-25

Devon Toews is everything a team wants in a top-pair defenseman. He’s reliable, steady and effective in all situations on both ends of the ice. In 2024-25, his fifth season with the Avalanche, Toews posted 44 points (10g/34a) in 76 regular-season games while averaging 24:35 of time on ice per night. He also registered career-highs in game-winning goals (4) and overtime goals (2). Of his 44 points, 41 (9g/32a) came at even strength, extending his streak of seasons with at least 40 even-strength points to four. Additionally, among the 16 defensemen to average at least 20 minutes of even-strength time on ice per game this season, Toews’ +29 on-ice even-strength goal differential was the best in the NHL. In seven playoff games, he posted four points (1g/3a).

Both of Toews’ overtime-winning goals came at home against teams from New York State in the month of January. On January 2nd, he scored a breakaway goal to complete an epic comeback against the Buffalo Sabres in a 6-5 victory. Just 12 days later, Toews scored via a right-circle one-timer in a 3-2 win against the New York Rangers.