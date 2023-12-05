Hunting the Ducks   

COLORADO AVALANCHE (15-7-2) VS ANAHEIM DUCKS (10-14-0)

7:00 PM MDT | BALL ARENA | WATCH: Altitude | LISTEN: 92.5 FM

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night at Ball Arena for the third and final matchup between the two teams during the regular season. It’s the beginning of a five-game homestand. The Avalanche-Ducks tilt can be watched on Altitude, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. MDT.

Latest Results:

December 3, 2023 | LAK: 4, COL: 1

December 2, 2023 | ANA: 4, COL: 3 (SO)

HISTORY

Colorado owns a 54-36-7-13 all-time record against Anaheim, with a 28-20-4-3 mark at home. This season the Avalanche are 1-0-1 against the Ducks.

The last time Anaheim was in town, the Ducks started an eight-game losing streak with an 8-2 loss to the Avalanche on Nov. 15. Three days ago in Anaheim, the Ducks ended their eight-game losing streak in a 4-3 shootout triumph against the Avalanche. The Ducks No. 2 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Leo Carlsson, scored the lone goal in the shootout and tallied an assist in the contest. Alex Killorn was the only other Anaheim skater to have a multi-point appearance (1g/1a)

Nathan MacKinnon paces active Avalanche scorers against the Ducks with 36 career points (14g/22a) in 31 games. When at Ball Arena, MacKinnon has accumulated 20 of those points (8g/12a).

Mikko Rantanen is the leading goal-scorer among Avalanche skaters with 15 goals in 26 games against Anaheim. He’s also notched 13 assists for a total of 28 points in those 26 games played. When at home, Rantanen has tallied 14 points (8g/6a) in 12 games against the Ducks.

MAKAR THE STAR

Cale Makar is leading the Avalanche with 34 points in 23 games (7g/27) this campaign, followed by MacKinnon (12g/19a) and Rantanen (8g/23a) who are tied at 31 points apiece in 24 games. Makar’s 34 points are tied for fifth among all skaters in the league while MacKinnon and Rantanen’s 31 points are tied for eighth.

DUCK HUNT

Jakob Silfverberg paces all active Ducks skaters with 21 career points (10g/11a) against the Avalanche in 36 games. 11 of Silfverberg’s points have been accumulated in Denver versus Colorado.

Cam Fowler has recorded 20 career points (6g/14a) versus Colorado in 43 games. He leads active Ducks against the Avalanche with 14 career assists. Six of his 20 points have been recorded on the man advantage (4g/2a).

Frank Vatrano paces all Ducks skaters with 23 points (14g/9a) in 24 games during the campaign. Mason McTavish is trailing Vatrano with 21 points in 24 games (10g/11a) and Ryan Strome with 17 points (3g/14a) in 23 games.

NUMBERS GAME

8

Nathan MacKinnon has seen the scoresheet in eight straight contests. Nikita Kucherov (10 games) and Mats Zuccarello (nine games) are the only NHLers with a longer active point streak.

10

MacKinnon has notched at least a point in every home game this season over the course of 10 games spanning from Oct. 19 - Nov. 27.

20

Colorado has seen 20 goals netted by a defenseman this season, tying Montreal for the league-lead in goals amid team blueliners.

QUOTE(S) THAT LEFT A MARK

“I thought we had a solid first. We kept it simple. We got away from that a bit in the second, but I thought we had a pretty solid game. They looked a little more fresh in the third and we were missing that little extra jump, so that cost us a little bit.”

- Colorado Forward Jonathan Drouin on the game at Los Angeles on Dec. 3