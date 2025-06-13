Samuel Girard Continues to Provide Steady Presence on Defense

Blueliner Posted Career-High Two Game-Winning Goals in 2024-25

CA-2425-PlayerRecap-Web-16x9 (13)
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Samuel Girard continued to spin by players at the blue line while being a reliable defenseman for the Avalanche in 2024-25. In each of his last four seasons and seven of the eight NHL campaigns he’s played in, Girard has appeared in at least 59 games. The only season he didn’t reach that mark was in the 56-game 2020-21 campaign, when Girard played 48 games.

In 2024-25, Girard played 73 regular-season games and posted 24 points (3g/21a) while logging 20:51 of average time on ice in addition to three points (1g/2a) in seven playoff games. Along with his 20 assists, Girard added 111 blocked shots and 62 hits. He joined Devon Toews as the only player in franchise history over the last 20 years to record multiple seasons of at least 20 assists, 110 blocked shots and 60 hits.

Girard surpassed the 200-career point milestone in the team’s season opener against the Vegas Golden Knights on October 9th in one of his four multi-point games this season. Additionally, Girard posted four multi-game point streaks, highlighted by a three-game point streak from November 29th to December 3rd.

Of Girard’s three goals, two of them were game-winners, setting a career high. One of those game-winning tallies came in overtime to help the Avs beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 on November 11th.

Entering the 2025-26 season, Girard has two years remaining on his contract. He is 52 games from 600 and 11 assists from 200.

News Feed

Makar, Mackinnon Earn 2024-25 First Team Postseason All-Star Honors

Consistency Personified: Devon Toews’ Excellence on Defense Continued in 2024-25

Makar Wins 2024-25 James Norris Memorial Trophy

Cale Makar Joins Select Group of Multiple-Time Norris Trophy Winners

Martin Necas Posted Career-High in Assists, Points in 2024-25

A Pair of New Faces on the Blueline: Sam Malinski & Keaton Middleton

Scott Wedgewood Provided Boost in Net After Trade to Colorado

All Aboard! Valeri Nichushkin Made Major Impact on Avalanche in 2024-25

A Work of Art: Artturi Lehkonen Posted Career-High 27 Goals in 2024-25

A Boost on the Blueline and Depth Up Front: Ryan Lindgren and Jimmy Vesey

Avalanche Signs Nabokov

Mackenzie Blackwood Stabilized the Avalanche Net After Arriving Via Trade

Jonathan Drouin Earned Career-Best Points-Per-Game Mark in Second Season with Colorado

Deadline Duo Down the Middle: Brock Nelson and Charlie Coyle

Joel Kiviranta Posted a Career Year in 2024-25

The Return of the Condor

Miles Wood Battled Back to Reach Milestone in Second Season with Avalanche

Ross Colton Hit the Ground Running in Second Season with Avalanche