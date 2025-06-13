Samuel Girard Continues to Provide Steady Presence on Defense

Samuel Girard continued to spin by players at the blue line while being a reliable defenseman for the Avalanche in 2024-25. In each of his last four seasons and seven of the eight NHL campaigns he’s played in, Girard has appeared in at least 59 games. The only season he didn’t reach that mark was in the 56-game 2020-21 campaign, when Girard played 48 games.

In 2024-25, Girard played 73 regular-season games and posted 24 points (3g/21a) while logging 20:51 of average time on ice in addition to three points (1g/2a) in seven playoff games. Along with his 20 assists, Girard added 111 blocked shots and 62 hits. He joined Devon Toews as the only player in franchise history over the last 20 years to record multiple seasons of at least 20 assists, 110 blocked shots and 60 hits.

Girard surpassed the 200-career point milestone in the team’s season opener against the Vegas Golden Knights on October 9th in one of his four multi-point games this season. Additionally, Girard posted four multi-game point streaks, highlighted by a three-game point streak from November 29th to December 3rd.

Of Girard’s three goals, two of them were game-winners, setting a career high. One of those game-winning tallies came in overtime to help the Avs beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 on November 11th.