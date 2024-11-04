COLORADO AVALANCHE AND UCHEALTH TO HONOR CANCER WARRIORS AND THEIR FAMILIES AT HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER NIGHT

The Colorado Avalanche and UCHealth will host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer (HFC) game on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. MT against the Carolina Hurricanes at Ball Arena. The HFC initiative is a collaboration between the NHL and NHLPA to honor cancer survivors, supporters and everyone who continues to battle the disease. The campaign, which is supported by all 32 NHL teams, each of which designates one home game in the month of November as its HFC night, has raised over $36 million since its inception for individuals and families affected by cancer.

At this year’s game, six UCHealth cancer warriors will join the Avalanche players on the ice and be recognized during the pre-game Starting Lineups, an activation unique to the Colorado Avalanche. This group of cancer survivors are all avid Avalanche fans with backgrounds tied to the game of hockey. They attended practice and had a meet and greet with Avalanche players on Oct. 16 and will have their own lockers, complete with nameplate and jersey, at Ball Arena for this Saturday’s game.

Max Elliott, a cancer warrior and starting lineup participant who became the seventh patient of a clinical trial funded by the V Foundation supported by Hockey Fights Cancer, reflected “I may not be here if they hadn’t funded my study.” Looking forward to November 9th, Max remarked “it will be fun celebrating with the other five cancer survivors and just being part of a special evening, it means a lot. It’s a real pick-me-up through all of this.”

Fans attending Saturday’s game will be given an “I Fight For” placard upon entry and are invited to personalize them with the name of someone they support in the battle with cancer. A photo booth located on the concourse at section 144 will capture images of fans with their personalized cards. The photos will be featured on the Ball Arena Board throughout the game and also used in a special moment in the arena during the third period. Fans will also have the opportunity to write letters of support at concourse section 140 to UCHealth oncology patients that will be delivered in-person later in November.

Ball Arena in-game elements and outside lighting will utilize lavender, which represents awareness of all cancers. The arena décor will include signage throughout the building, and much of Denver’s skyline and iconic buildings will be lit in lavender as well.

The Colorado Avalanche is proud to partner with Vitalant for Hockey Fights Cancer month, encouraging the community to give blood to help support cancer patients who often rely on blood and platelet transfusions as part of their treatment. Between November 1 and November 30, all Vitalant donors who give blood in support of the Colorado Avalanche and Hockey Fights Cancer will automatically be entered to win an autographed Avalanche jersey or hockey stick.

The Avalanche will also continue a Hockey Fights Cancer tradition by auctioning off team-issued Hockey Fights Cancer commemorative jerseys later this season. A portion of proceeds from the auction will benefit patient programs and services in Colorado provided by the American Cancer Society as well as cancer research grant funding supported by the V Foundation.

Donations to support UCHealth’s oncology programs can be made to:

https://www.uchospitalfoundation.org

Use the Cancer Center Fund on the drop down when donating

Checks Payable to UCH Foundation

Mailing Address: UCH Foundation

12605 E. 16th Ave., F784, Aurora, CO 80045

About Hockey Fights Cancer™,

Founded in 1998 by the NHL and NHLPA, the first national cause program pioneered by a major sports league, the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative has raised more than $36 million since its inception. Last season, Hockey Fights Cancer celebrated its 25th anniversary by setting a fundraising record of over $4 million in its first season as Hockey Fights Cancer powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research. From that total, $2.9 million was raised with the V Foundation and will go directly to life-saving cancer research through 10 research grants to the best and brightest scientists across the U.S. and Canada. As part of that $4 million+ raised, $1.2 million was raised by Clubs for local cancer-related organizations and charities in the Clubs’ communities.

About Kroenke Sports Charities

Kroenke Sports Charities is committed to improving lives through the spirit and power of sports. We strive to serve our community through education, health and fitness initiatives, athletic programs, and direct aid, with the particular purpose of helping families, children, veterans, and the disabled. Kroenke Sports Charities provides relevant programs and support, directly and with other nonprofit organizations, to ultimately assist, encourage, and enrich the lives of those in need.

About UCHealth

UCHealth is an innovative, nonprofit health system that delivers the highest quality medical care with an excellent patient experience. UCHealth includes 33,000 employees, 14 acute-care hospitals and hundreds of physicians across Colorado, southern Wyoming and western Nebraska. With University of Colorado Hospital on the CU Anschutz Medical Campus as its academic anchor and the only adult academic medical center in the region, UCHealth is dedicated to providing unmatched patient care in the Rocky Mountain West. Offering more than 200 clinic locations, UCHealth provides extensive community benefits and pushes the boundaries of medicine through advanced treatments and clinical trials, improving health through innovation.