Get to Know Zach Parise

Q: What are you most excited about when it comes to playing for the Avalanche?

A: There's a lot to be excited about! There are some great players that I've played against for a long time and you see them as the opposition, and now I think when you play with them, you see how good they really are. And [the Avs] are a really good team. I mean it has been one of the best teams for the last while now, and I'm excited to be a part of it.

Q: What is it like playing for a team that used to be your rival?

A: It's been a long time, you know? But it doesn't feel as weird as I thought it was going to. Everyone's been very welcoming and it's been an easy transition.

Q: What's a fun fact about you that a lot of people don't know?

A: I'm a pretty open book, and I feel like after this long there's really not much hidden about me. I'm going to have to circle back on that one. I don't really know!

Q: What's your favorite rink to play at in the NHL?

A: It was in Colorado! For whatever reason, I just feel like I always played well in that rink. I think Madison Square Garden is probably the most fun to play in with the history and the atmosphere in there. I played some really fun playoff series in that rink.

Q: What's your favorite color?

A: Blue.

Q: What's your favorite food?

A: I like sushi. I'm a big sushi guy.

Q: What's your go-to coffee order?

A: Americano

Q: Who is your favorite hype-up music artist?

A: I like Tupac, yeah.

Q: Is there anything you want to say to Avs Faithful?

A: I'm just happy to be on your guys' side now!