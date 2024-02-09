Veteran forward Zach Parise has found a new home for the 2023-24 NHL Season: Denver, Colorado. While he has yet to play in front of Avs Faithful at Ball Arena, No. 9 wanted to introduce himself as he gets settled in on the road! Read on to learn more about the newest member of the Colorado Avalanche!
Get to Know Zach Parise
Learn some fun facts about the newest member of the Colorado Avalanche!
Q: What are you most excited about when it comes to playing for the Avalanche?
A: There's a lot to be excited about! There are some great players that I've played against for a long time and you see them as the opposition, and now I think when you play with them, you see how good they really are. And [the Avs] are a really good team. I mean it has been one of the best teams for the last while now, and I'm excited to be a part of it.
Q: What is it like playing for a team that used to be your rival?
A: It's been a long time, you know? But it doesn't feel as weird as I thought it was going to. Everyone's been very welcoming and it's been an easy transition.
Q: What's a fun fact about you that a lot of people don't know?
A: I'm a pretty open book, and I feel like after this long there's really not much hidden about me. I'm going to have to circle back on that one. I don't really know!
Q: What's your favorite rink to play at in the NHL?
A: It was in Colorado! For whatever reason, I just feel like I always played well in that rink. I think Madison Square Garden is probably the most fun to play in with the history and the atmosphere in there. I played some really fun playoff series in that rink.
Q: What's your favorite color?
A: Blue.
Q: What's your favorite food?
A: I like sushi. I'm a big sushi guy.
Q: What's your go-to coffee order?
A: Americano
Q: Who is your favorite hype-up music artist?
A: I like Tupac, yeah.
Q: Is there anything you want to say to Avs Faithful?
A: I'm just happy to be on your guys' side now!