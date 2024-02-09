Get to Know Zach Parise

Learn some fun facts about the newest member of the Colorado Avalanche!

CA-2324-GetToKnow-ZachP-YT
By Colorado Avalanche
@Avalanche ColoradoAvalanche.com

Veteran forward Zach Parise has found a new home for the 2023-24 NHL Season: Denver, Colorado. While he has yet to play in front of Avs Faithful at Ball Arena, No. 9 wanted to introduce himself as he gets settled in on the road! Read on to learn more about the newest member of the Colorado Avalanche!

Q: What are you most excited about when it comes to playing for the Avalanche?

A: There's a lot to be excited about! There are some great players that I've played against for a long time and you see them as the opposition, and now I think when you play with them, you see how good they really are. And [the Avs] are a really good team. I mean it has been one of the best teams for the last while now, and I'm excited to be a part of it. 

Q: What is it like playing for a team that used to be your rival?

A: It's been a long time, you know? But it doesn't feel as weird as I thought it was going to. Everyone's been very welcoming and it's been an easy transition. 

Q: What's a fun fact about you that a lot of people don't know?

A: I'm a pretty open book, and I feel like after this long there's really not much hidden about me. I'm going to have to circle back on that one. I don't really know!

Q: What's your favorite rink to play at in the NHL?

A: It was in Colorado! For whatever reason, I just feel like I always played well in that rink. I think Madison Square Garden is probably the most fun to play in with the history and the atmosphere in there. I played some really fun playoff series in that rink.

Q: What's your favorite color?

A: Blue.

Q: What's your favorite food?

A: I like sushi. I'm a big sushi guy. 

Q: What's your go-to coffee order?

A: Americano

Q: Who is your favorite hype-up music artist?

A: I like Tupac, yeah. 

Q: Is there anything you want to say to Avs Faithful?

A: I'm just happy to be on your guys' side now!

News Feed

Necas scores hat trick in Hurricanes win against Avalanche

Challenging the Canes

MacKinnon's point streak ends at 14, Devils edge Avalanche on late goal

Speak of the Devils

Lafreniere scores in OT, Rangers rally past Avalanche

Back in the Big Apple

Nathan MacKinnon Named First Star of the Month for January

MacKinnon extends home point streak to 25, Avalanche ease past Kings

Colorado Avalanche Sign Zach Parise

Dethroning the Kings

Colorado Avalanche Work with Local Teens to Design Jersey for Pride Night

MacKinnon scores 4 goals in Avalanche win against Capitals

MacKinnon's 5 points, O'Connor's 1st hat trick lifts Avalanche past Flyers

Pastrnak scores hat trick, Bruins top Avalanche to push point streak to 7

Boston Brawl 

Avalanche score 5 straight, surge past Senators

Onward to Ottawa

Canadiens top Avalanche, 4-3, on Monday