Winning Against the Wings

The Avalanche beat the Red Wings 2-1 at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. Valeri Nichushkin and Cale Makar were Colorado's goal scorers while Alexandar Georgiev made 29 saves. With the win, the Burgundy and Blue improved to 15-13-0.

"He was outstanding," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said about Georgiev. "Especially when we needed him. [He made] key saves to keep it 1-0, key saves to keep it 2-1, and then the flurry at the end."