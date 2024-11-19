Avs Beat Flyers 3-2 to Kick Off Four-Game Road Trip

Makar Posts 10th-Career Multi-Goal Game

CA-2425-Away-Recap-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

The Avalanche beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 at Wells Fargo Center on Monday. Cale Makar posted a pair of goals, Casey Mittelstadt added Colorado's third tally, and Justus Annunen made 24 saves.

"I felt like we were offensively rolling," Makar said. "When the forwards are moving around it's fun for us as [defensemen]. We can kind of move up top and create space."

Avs Head Coach Jared Bednar said Annunen, who posted a .923 save percentage, had a great game.

"To keep it at zero that long and let us build the lead was exactly what we needed to see from him," Bednar said.

How It Happened

Makar opened the scoring with his seventh goal of the season with a wrist shot from the slot at 8:30 of the second period. MacKinnon set up the goal with a centering feed after receving a drop pass from Devon Toews at the left point and spinning around a Flyers defender.

The Avalanche thought they had doubled their lead at 10:44 of the middle frame when Makar sent a wrist shot past Flyers goalie Aleksei Kolosov and into the net, but the goal was overturned after a successful Flyers challenge for goaltender interference.

However, Makar did eventually give the Avs a 2-0 lead on the power play with his eighth goal of the season at 15:08 of the middle frame with a wrist shot from the point that deflected off a Flyers player on its way to the net.

Mittelstadt made it a 3-0 game with his seventh goal of the season at 8:34 of the third period when he cleaned up the rebound at the doorstep created by Mikko Rantanen's shot from the slot.

Philadelphia got on the board at 11:48 of the frame with a goal by Owen Tippett and pulled within a one when Tyson Foerster scored at 13:32.

Despite a late push from the Flyers, the Avalanche held on for the win and improved to 10-9-0 on the season.

Next Up

The Avalanche contiue their road trip in Washington, D.C. against the Capitals on Thursday at 5 p.m. MT on Altitude, 9News, My20, and Altitude+.

