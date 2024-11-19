Avs Beat Flyers 3-2 to Kick Off Four-Game Road Trip

The Avalanche beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 at Wells Fargo Center on Monday. Cale Makar posted a pair of goals, Casey Mittelstadt added Colorado's third tally, and Justus Annunen made 24 saves.

"I felt like we were offensively rolling," Makar said. "When the forwards are moving around it's fun for us as [defensemen]. We can kind of move up top and create space."

Avs Head Coach Jared Bednar said Annunen, who posted a .923 save percentage, had a great game.

"To keep it at zero that long and let us build the lead was exactly what we needed to see from him," Bednar said.