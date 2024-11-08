Avalanche Fall to Jets 1-0 in Winnipeg

Alexandar Georgiev Stops 27 Shots in Loss

By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

The Avalanche lost to the Jets 1-0 in Winnipeg on Thursday. Alexandar Georgiev made 27 saves for the Avalanche, who outshot the Jets 34-28 and were 2/2 on the penalty kill.

Gabriel Vilardi opened the scoring for Winnipeg with a shot from the right doorstep off a cross-ice feed from Mark Scheifele at 1:06 of the first period.

At the end of the opening frame, Winnipeg led 1-0 and outshot Colorado 15-9 through the first 20 minutes of play.

After a scoreless second period, the Jets took a 1-0 lead into the third period along with a 24-18 advantage in shots on goal.

In the third period, the Avalanche outshot the Jets 16-4 but weren’t able to score the equalizer.

The Avalanche will return home and face the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday on Altitude and Altitude+.

