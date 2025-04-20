MacKinnon Scores Twice as Avalanche Defeat Stars 5-1 in Game One

Won Game One

Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals including the game-winning tally as the Avalanche defeated the Dallas Stars 5-1 in Game One of the First Round on Saturday at American Airlines Center. Along with MacKinnon's goals, Artturi Lehkonen, Devon Toews and Charlie Coyle each scored for Colorado. In his first-career Stanley Cup Playoff game, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 23 of the 24 shots he faced in net for the Avs.

"I thought we did a nice job," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said when asked about creating chances on offense. "We got to some rebounds, we created some good looks both off the rush and [at] five-on-five in the zone. It's a tight-checking game. It's highly competitive in every battle [and] every race."

With the win, Bednar set the franchise record for postseason wins by a head coach with 50.