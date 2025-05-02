Gabriel Landeskog Named Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy Finalist

NEW YORK (May 2, 2025) – Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog, Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Monahan are the three finalists for the 2024-25 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, which is awarded “to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey,” the National Hockey League announced today.

The local chapters of the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) submitted nominations for the Masterton Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season and the top three vote-getters were designated as finalists.

Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche

Years of rehabilitation culminated in a major milestone when Landeskog made his AHL debut on a conditioning assignment with the Colorado Eagles on April 11. The 32-year-old Avalanche captain hadn’t played since June 26, 2022, a 2-1 victory against the Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. He missed the entirety of the 2022-23 season following knee surgery, then opted for cartilage transplant surgery, which resulted in him missing the 2023-24 season and the 2024-25 regular season. The grueling rehab work and associated mental challenges were chronicled in the five-part documentary series “A Clean Sheet,” released in March. “There were times where it would feel like it was so far to that next win,” Landeskog told Corey Masisak in the Denver Post. “You’ve got to break it down in incremental parts. Like, can I get through this workout? Yes, you did. Check. That’s a win. Throughout some of the tougher periods, some of the setbacks, especially, it’s like, just get through the day. That’s it … Obviously it’s been challenging mentally at times. So you just lean on your support system for those moments.”