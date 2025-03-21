Colorado Scores an Avalanche of Goals to Defeat Senators 5-1

Nelson Scores First Two Goals with Avalanche

By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Capitalizing in Canada's Capital

Brock Nelson scored two goals while Nathan MacKinnon and Joel Kiviranta each added a tally to help the Avalanche defeat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday. Cale Makar, Jonathan Drouin and Ross Colton each recorded two points while Scott Wedgewood stopped 15 of the 16 shots he faced in net for Colorado.

"I'm really happy with it," Head Coach Jared Bednar said about the team's performance on Thursday. "I've been really happy with the way we've played. I know the game in Toronto we didn't get the results, but it was nice to see the puck go in for us. We had a handful of chances in the first period, but they were good chances and we capitalized on them. I thought that was a little bit of the difference from the Toronto game to tonight. But, [on] both sides of the puck, everyone [was] contributing. It was a tight-checking game on our side, I felt like we were doing a lot of good things offensively, getting to the net, creating rebounds, lots of deflections [and] pretty good looks from the umbrella and in the slot. Have to be pretty happy with the effort, the competitiveness and the execution here tonight."

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 42-25-3.

"We've been doing a good job of getting the wins," Bednar said. "The results have been coming for us. But it's because number one, we're committed to what we're doing right now, there's no question. We understand the importance of dialing in our game down the stretch run here getting ready for playoffs. And number two, the players that we added at the deadline are making a huge difference. It's skilled and experienced guys with good size and ability in the middle of the ice. You add Nelson, you add [Charlie] Coyle, we added Jack Drury before that and then [Ryan] Lindgren on the back end helps us. So solidifying that position, the center position, to play low in our zone, to add a few defensemen here to give us some depth in case we're missing guys, it's been huge for us."

How It Happened

MacKinnon opened the scoring at 10:29 of the first period with his 28th goal of the season via a wrist shot from the slot off the rush after receiving Drouin's feed. With the secondary assist on the goal, Makar recorded the third 80-point season of his career, tying him with Brian Leetch and Phil Housley for the sixth most among defensemen in NHL history.

Nelson doubled Colorado's lead with his first goal with the Avs and 21st of the season at 11:28 of the opening frame via a left-circle wrist shot set up by Sam Malinski's saucer pass.

Makar gave the Avs a 3-0 lead on the power play at 14:23 of the first period with his 26th goal of the season via a wrist shot from the point. That goal was Makar's 40th-career power-play goal which is now the most among defensemen in franchise history. Makar joined Brett Burns as the only defensemen since the start of the 1994-95 season to post two seasons of at least 26 goals.

Kiviranta put the Avs up 4-0 with his 16th goal of the season at 17:29 of the first period via a turnaround shot from the low slot.

Nelson scored his second goal of the game and 22nd of the season with a power-play tally at 1:54 of the middle frame via a net-front deflection on Artturi Lehkonen's shot.

Dylan Cozens scored for Ottawa on the power play at 15:59 of the third period.

Next Up

The Avalanche conclude their road trip against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 5 p.m. MT on My20, Altitude and Altitude+.

