Avalanche Fall to Wild 2-1 in Shootout

Picked Up a Point

The Avalanche lost to the Minnesota Wild 2-1 in a shootout at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday. Joel Kiviranta scored on one of Colorado's 28 shots on goal while Samuel Girard and Sam Malinski each picked up an assist. In net for the Avalanche, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced.

"It's a tough back-to-back," Nathan MacKinnon said. "We got in around four [in the morning]. It's a grind but it was great to get a point."

With this result, the Avalanche have picked up a point in seven-consecutive games.

"I liked our team's game tonight," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "A lot, actually. I think we did [a] really nice job with our checking game, and [we] still were able to carve out some good chances. We hit a few posts tonight and had some good opportunities."