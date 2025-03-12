Avalanche Fall to Wild 2-1 in Shootout

Blackwood Makes 22 Saves

CA-2425-AWAY-Recap-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Picked Up a Point

The Avalanche lost to the Minnesota Wild 2-1 in a shootout at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday. Joel Kiviranta scored on one of Colorado's 28 shots on goal while Samuel Girard and Sam Malinski each picked up an assist. In net for the Avalanche, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced.

"It's a tough back-to-back," Nathan MacKinnon said. "We got in around four [in the morning]. It's a grind but it was great to get a point."

With this result, the Avalanche have picked up a point in seven-consecutive games.

"I liked our team's game tonight," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "A lot, actually. I think we did [a] really nice job with our checking game, and [we] still were able to carve out some good chances. We hit a few posts tonight and had some good opportunities."

How It Happened

Minnesota's Mats Zuccarello opened the scoring with a goal at 11:01 of the second period.

Kiviranta extended his goal streak to four games with his 15th tally of the season to tie the contest at 14:20 of the third period via a deflection on Girard's backhand shot.

The Wild won the game in the shootout after goals from Zuccarello and Matt Boldy.

Next Up

The Avalanche conclude their two-game road trip against the Calgary Flames on Friday at 7 p.m. MT on My20, Altitude2 and Altitude+.

