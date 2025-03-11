MacKinnon Records 1,000th-Career Point As Avalanche Defeat Blackhawks 3-0

A Historic Night

Nathan MacKinnon became the 100th player in NHL history to record 1,000-career points as the Avalanche defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 at Ball Arena on Monday to complete the team's 6-0-0 homestand. This marked the first time in franchise history that the Avalanche swept a homestand at least six games.

"It's cool," MacKinnon said about reaching the 1,000-point milestone. "It's fun to accomplish something with friends and teammates."

MacKinnon joined Joe Sakic and Peter Stastny as the only players in franchise history to record 1,000 points.

"It was good to see him get it tonight, especially after the first one was called off," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "I think it's big. I think he'll downplay it as he always does. But I think when it's all said and done for him, he'll remember these milestones and appreciate it more than he does now because he's so focused by the moment. It's not a big deal to him now but when it's all done and he gets a little older and starts looking back on his career and other people look back on his career, they're gonna be big moments."

In net for Colorado, Scott Wedgewood made 20 saves, including several grade-A stops, to record his second shutout of the season and the eighth of his career.