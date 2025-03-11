MacKinnon Records 1,000th-Career Point As Avalanche Defeat Blackhawks 3-0

MacKinnon Becomes 100th Player in NHL History to Reach 1,000 Points

CA-2425-DR-Recap-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

A Historic Night

Nathan MacKinnon became the 100th player in NHL history to record 1,000-career points as the Avalanche defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 at Ball Arena on Monday to complete the team's 6-0-0 homestand. This marked the first time in franchise history that the Avalanche swept a homestand at least six games.

"It's cool," MacKinnon said about reaching the 1,000-point milestone. "It's fun to accomplish something with friends and teammates."

MacKinnon joined Joe Sakic and Peter Stastny as the only players in franchise history to record 1,000 points.

"It was good to see him get it tonight, especially after the first one was called off," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "I think it's big. I think he'll downplay it as he always does. But I think when it's all said and done for him, he'll remember these milestones and appreciate it more than he does now because he's so focused by the moment. It's not a big deal to him now but when it's all done and he gets a little older and starts looking back on his career and other people look back on his career, they're gonna be big moments."

In net for Colorado, Scott Wedgewood made 20 saves, including several grade-A stops, to record his second shutout of the season and the eighth of his career.

"I appreciate it and it's fun to be here playing for them," Wedgewood said about the fans chanting his name during the game.

With their sixth-consecutive victory, the Avalanche improved to 39-24-2.

How It Happened

MacKinnon thought he had recroded his 1,000th-career point with an assist on Necas' tally at 7:31 of the first period, but the goal was taken off the board after a challenge for offsides.

"I actually thought about that before the game that that's what's gonna happen," MacKinnon said. "That they're gonna call it back when everyone came on, so it came true."

At 31 seconds of the third period, MacKinnon picked up his 1,000th-career point with the secondary assist on Artturi Lehkonen's 27th goal of the season via a deflection on Devon Toews' right-point wrist shot.

Necas doubled Colorado's lead with his 22nd goal of the season via a shot from the slot set up by MacKinnon at 3:27 of the third period.

Joel Kiviranta scored his second goal in as many games and his 14th of the year via an empty-net tally at 19:06 of the third period.

Next Up

The Avalanche begin a three-game road trip against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 6 p.m. MT on Altitude and Altitude+.

