Nichushkin and Mackinnon Combine for Five Goals To Propel Avalanche Past Maple Leafs 7-4

All Aboard!

Valeri Nichushkin posted his first-career regular-season hat trick and Nathan MacKinnon reached 100 points on the season as the Avalanche defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 7-4 at Ball Arena on Saturday. Jonathan Drouin and Joel Kiviranta each scored while Sam Malinski and Ross Colton both posted two assists.

"He's been so good since he's been back," MacKinnon said about Nichushkin. "I don't think we've lost. So he definitely deserves that big night."

With their fifth-consecutive win, the Avalanche improved to 38-24-2.

"I thought we worked really hard," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said. "It was a good game. It was a really good hockey game from our guys. I think puck possession, the scoring chances we created, [and offensive]-zone time was fantastic."