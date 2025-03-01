Going Wild: Avalanche Defeat Minnesota 5-2, Move Into Tie For Third Place in Central Division

A Wild Night

Ross Colton posted two goals and an assist to help the Avalanche defeat the Minnesota Wild 5-2 at Ball Arena on Friday. Oliver Kylington added a pair of assists while Valeri Nichushkin, Jonathan Drouin and Jack Drury each scored for the Avs. In net for Colorado, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 18 of the 20 shots he faced.

"It was really nice to see [that] we're getting some contributions throughout our lineup here," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said.

With the win, the Avs improved to 35-24-2. Their 72 points put them in a tie with the Wild for third place in the Central Division.