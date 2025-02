At 7:48 of the middle frame, Perry put the Oilers within one on the power play with his second goal of the game,

Draisaitl tied the game with his second goal of the contest from the doorstep at 15:59 of the middle frame.

With his third goal in the last two games and 20th of the season, Necas gave the Avs a 5-4 lead via a one-timer from the slot set up by an incredible effort by MacKinnon at 15:38 of the third period.