Hometown Hero: Cale Makar Scores 20th Goal of the Season as Avalanche Beat Flames 4-2 in Calgary

Extinguishing the Flames

Calgary native Cale Makar notched his third-career 20-goal season as the Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday. Martin Necas scored twice, Artturi Lehkonen posted a goal and Nathan MacKinnon recorded three assists to regain the NHL's points lead.

"I think he's going to be a star," Makar said about Necas. "You can see he thinks the game well [and] skates fast."

In net for Colorado, Mackenzie Blackwood made 27 saves on 29 shots.

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 32-22-2.