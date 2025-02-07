Hometown Hero: Cale Makar Scores 20th Goal of the Season as Avalanche Beat Flames 4-2 in Calgary

Martin Necas Scores Twice, Nathan MacKinnon Posts Three Assists

CA-2425-Away-Recap-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Extinguishing the Flames

Calgary native Cale Makar notched his third-career 20-goal season as the Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 4-2 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday. Martin Necas scored twice, Artturi Lehkonen posted a goal and Nathan MacKinnon recorded three assists to regain the NHL's points lead.

"I think he's going to be a star," Makar said about Necas. "You can see he thinks the game well [and] skates fast."

In net for Colorado, Mackenzie Blackwood made 27 saves on 29 shots.

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 32-22-2.

How It Happened

Calgary's Jonathan Huberdeau opened the scoring with a five-on-three power-play goal at 3:22 of the first period.

Makar tied the game with his 20th goal of the season via a wrist shot from the top of the right circle at 1:20 of the second period. With that goal, Makar became the first defensemen to record three 20-goal seasons before his 27th birthday since Brian Leetch in 1993-94.

"He's going to be one of the best of all time when it's all said and done," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said about Makar. "No question."

Setting a career-high for gaols in a season, Lehkonen gave the Avs a 2-1 lead with his 22nd tally of the year from the left doorstep at 5:34 of the second period.

With his 18th goal of the season, Martin Necas doubled Colorado's lead on the power play at 19:42 of the second period via a redirect on MacKinnon's left-circle one-timer.

Necas scored his second of the game and 19th of the season at 12:53 of the third period on a breakaway set up by Sam Malinski's long-range pass off the boards.

At 18:13 of the third period, Rasmus Andersson scored for Calgary to make it 4-2.

Next Up

The Avalanche conclude their road trip against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday at 7 p.m. MT on 9News, My20, Altitude and Altitude+.

