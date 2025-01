Devon Toews scored twice and added an assist as the Avalanche defeated the Florida Panthers 3-1 at Ball Arena on Monday. In addition to Toews' second three-point game of the seaosn, Mikko Rantanen added a goal and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced.

With the win, the finished the first half of the season with a 25-15-1 record.