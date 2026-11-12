Clash in Canada’s Capital

Colorado Avalanche (11-6-2) @ Ottawa Senators (11-6-2)

5 p.m. MST | Canadian Tire Centre | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM), Altitude Sports Radio App

After a win on Tuesday, the Avalanche continues its road trip against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. This is the first of two regular-season meetings between the teams in 2026-27, as they’ll play in Colorado on January 6th.

Latest Result (COL): COL 6, TOR 3

Latest Result (OTT): WSH 3, OTT 2 (OT)

Two Points on Tuesday

Gabriel Landeskog scored twice in the Avalanche’s 6-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. Brock Nelson, Devon Toews, Artturi Lehkonen all scored for Colorado, while Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 28 of 31 shots he faced in net. Darren Raddysh opened the scoring for Toronto at 3:33 of the first period via a left-point one-timer. The Avs tied the game when Nelson scored his fifth goal of the season via a shot from the low slot off the rush set up by T.J. Hughes’ feed at 16:09 of the opening frame. Landeskog gave Colorado a 2-1 lead at 17:26 of the first period with his sixth goal of the season via a backhand shot from the left doorstep.

The Avalanche took a 3-1 lead at 3:31 of the second period when Toews scored his sixth tally of the campaign via a left-point shot through traffic. Toronto’s Easton Cowan made it 3-2 at 19:31 of the middle frame with a right-circle shot, and Jack Roslovic tied the game via a shot from the doorstep off the rush at 4:11 of the third period. Landeskog once again gave the Avs the lead at 5:02 of the third period with his seventh goal of the season via a shot from the left doorstep set up by Kadri’s low-to-high cross-slot feed. Colorado doubled its lead at 17:15 of the third period when Lehkonen scored his 13th goal of the season via a shot from the slot off the rush after receiving Cale Makar’s feed. Necas gave the Avs a 6-3 lead at 17:30 of the third period with his 10th goal of the season via an empty-net tally. Overall, 13 different Avalanche players recorded a point in Tuesday’s win.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon is fifth in the NHL in points (30) and tied for sixth in assists (20).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Makar is third in points (23), tied for fifth in assists (18) and tied for sixth in goals (5).

Good Stick, Lehky

Lehkonen is fifth in the NHL in goals (13).

Series History

In 45 previous regular-season games against the Senators, the Avalanche has a record of 26-15-2-2.

Overtime in Ottawa

The Senators lost to the Washington Capitals 3-2 in overtime at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday. Washington’s Matt Roy opened the scoring at 35 seconds of the first period. In the middle frame, Ottawa took a 2-1 lead after goals from Ridly Greig at 11:05 and Hayden Hodgson at 16:04. The Capitals tied the game at 12:31 of the third period via a goal from Pierre-Luc Dubois before Cole Hutson scored the overtime-winner for Washington at 1:14.

Scoring Against the Senators

MacKinnon has posted 38 points (12g/26a) in 23 games against the Senators.

In 11 contests against Ottawa, Makar has registered 16 points (6g/10a).

Necas has recorded 13 points (5g/8a) in 16 games against the Senators.

Creating Offense in Ottawa

Tim Stutzle leads the Senators in points (23) and assists (14) while ranking tied for first in goals (9).

Drake Batherson is tied for the team lead in goals (9), is second in points (18) and tied for second in assists (9).

Shane Pinto is third on the Senators in points (14) and goals (7).

A Numbers Game

12

Since October 31st, Makar leads defensemen in points with 12 (2g/10a).

59

Colorado has posted an NHL-best 59 five-on-five goals this season.

4

The Avalanche’s four wins this season when allowing the first goal of a game are tied for the sixth most in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

"I think [it's] three big bodies that should be able to hold on to the puck and cycle and get to the net. I think that should be our game and [we should] be tough to play against."

-- Gabriel Landeskog on what he liked about his line with Nazem Kadri and Nicolas Roy