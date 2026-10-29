Avalanche Uses Full Team Effort to Defeat Devils 5-2

Wednesday Win

Nazem Kadri's go-ahead tally in the third period began the four-goal final frame in the team's 5-2 win against the New Jersey Devils at Ball Arena on Wednesday. Gabriel Landeskog, Parker Kelly, Nathan MacKinnon and Jaden Schwartz all added tallies for Colorado, while Brent Burns and Sam Malinski both posted two assists. In net for the Avalanche, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 20 of the 22 shots he faced.

"I thought it was great tonight," Landeskog said about the team's performance. "We didn't get rewarded until the third period, but I thought we did a good job of sticking with it. I thought we were hungry and were on pucks. And obviously, we know they played last night, but we wanted to make sure we just bounced back and played our game more to our identity and who we are as a team in and out of the [defensive] zone. We talked about it yesterday at practice, but [we wanted an] increase on just about everything. Get better at everything. [Defensive] zone, transition game [and] offensive zone. Our special teams I thought was good tonight. Obviously, [the] power play gets one and the [penalty kill] just stepped up big when we needed it. I thought the guys responded well."

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 7-5-1.