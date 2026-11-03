Kadri and Schwartz Both Score Twice to Help Erase 2-0 Deficit, Lead Avalanche Past Blackhawks 5-2

Win-dy City

Nazem Kadri and Jaden Schwartz both scored twice, while T.J. Hughes posted the first multi-point game of his NHL career to help the Avalanche erase a 2- 0 deficit and defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 at United Center on Monday. Devon Toews added a goal and an assist for Colorado, while Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced.

On special teams, the Avalanche scored a power-play goal and killed off all four penalties it took.

With its third consecutive win, the Avalanche improved to 9-5-1.