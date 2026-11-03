Kadri and Schwartz Both Score Twice to Help Erase 2-0 Deficit, Lead Avalanche Past Blackhawks 5-2

T.J. Hughes Posts First-Career Multi-Point Game

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By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Win-dy City

Nazem Kadri and Jaden Schwartz both scored twice, while T.J. Hughes posted the first multi-point game of his NHL career to help the Avalanche erase a 2- 0 deficit and defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 at United Center on Monday. Devon Toews added a goal and an assist for Colorado, while Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced.

On special teams, the Avalanche scored a power-play goal and killed off all four penalties it took.

With its third consecutive win, the Avalanche improved to 9-5-1.

How It Happened

The Blackhawks opened the scoring at 57 seconds of the first period with Wyatt Kaiser's deflected shot from the point. 

Chicago doubled its lead at 7:05 of the opening frame when Roman Kantserov scored via a right-circle one-timer off the rush.

The Avalanche thought it scored at 13:22 of the first period via a Martin Necas goal, but the tally was taken off the board after a successful Blackhawks challenge for goaltender interference.

Kadri put the Avs on the board at 15:23 of the first period with his third goal of the season via a diving poke check from the doorstep on a puck that was on the goal line.

Colorado tied the game at 15:49 of the first period when Schwartz scored his fifth goal of the season via a shot from the left slot set up by T.J. Hughes' low-to-high feed.

Blackwood kept the game tied with a save on Connor Bedard's chance from the right doorstep at 7:57 of the second period.

Kadri gave the Avalanche a 3-2 lead at 13:38 of the middle frame with his fourth goal of the season and 100th-career power-play tally via a net-front redirect on Makar's shot from the point.

The Avalanche doubled its lead at 19:49 of the middle frame when Schwartz scored his second goal of the game and sixth of the season via a net-front deflection on Sam Malinski's point shot. With the secondary assist on the goal and his second helper of the contest, T.J. Hughes posted the first multi-point game of his NHL career.

While the Avalanche were on the penalty kill, Blackwood made a key save on Tyler Bertuzzi's shot from the left doorstep at 8:43 of the third period.

Toews gave the Avs a 5-2 lead at 17:38 of the third period with his fifth goal of the season via an empty-net tally.

Next Up

The Avalanche concludes its road trip on Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 5 p.m. MST on Altitude, Altitude+, Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM and the Altitude Sports Radio App.

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