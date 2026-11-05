Central Division Clash

Nashville Predators (6-4-5) @ Colorado Avalanche (9-6-1)

7:30 p.m. MST | Ball Arena | Watch: ESPN+, Hulu, Disney+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM), Altitude Sports Radio App

The Avalanche begins a two-game homestand on Thursday against the Nashville Predators on a Division Rivalry Night, presented by Southwest. This is the second of four regular-season meetings between the teams in 2026-27. The Predators won 6-2 in Nashville on October 25th, and they’ll meet in Denver on January 10th and in Tennessee on March 2nd.

Latest Result (COL): COL 2, CBJ 7

Latest Result (NSH): CAR 1, NSH 4

Loss in Columbus

The Avalanche lost 7-2 to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday. The Blue Jackets took a 2-0 lead in the first period after a goal from Mathieu Olivier at 28 seconds and a power-play tally by Ivan Provorov at 7:37. Cale Makar put the Avs on the board at 10:57 of the first with his fourth goal of the season via a shot from the right circle set up by Nathan MacKinnon’s cross-ice pass. Columbus took a 6-1 second-period lead after tallies from Jake Christiansen at 4:19, Cole Sillinger at 7:20, Charlie Coyle on the power play at 12:03 and Valeri Nichushkin at 12:42. Nazem Kadri made it 6-2 on a five-on-three power play with his fifth goal of the season via a shot from the right slot at 16:35 of the middle frame. Coyle made it 7-2 Columbus at 11:21 of the third period.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon ranks tied for third in the NHL in assists (18) and fourth in points (27).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Makar is sixth in points (18) while ranking tied for seventh in goals (4) and assists (14).

Good Stick, Lehky

Artturi Lehkonen ranks fourth in the NHL in goals (12).

Series History

In 104 previous regular-season games against the Predators, the Avalanche has a record of 45-44-5-10. The teams have met twice in the playoffs, with Colorado defeating Nashville in four games in Round One in 2022.

Defended Home Ice

The Predators defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday. Nick Perbix opened the scoring for Nashville at 12:32 of the first period before Roman Josi gave the Predators a 2-0 lead at 3:29 of the middle frame. Jackson Blake put Carolina on the board at 10:28 of the second period. In the final frame, the Predators took a 4-1 lead after Adam Edstrom scored at 5:40 and Ross Colton added an empty-net goal at 19:19.

Finding the Net Against Nashville

MacKinnon has posted 53 points (21g/32a) in 43 regular-season games against the Predators, along with 12 points (8g/4a) in 10 playoff contests.

Makar has registered 25 points (7g/18a) in 20 regular-season contests against Nashville, in addition to 10 points (3g/7a) in four playoff games.

Martin Necas has recorded 15 points (3g/12a) in 23 regular-season games against the Predators, along with five points (2g/3a) in six playoff contests.

Making Plays in the Music City

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators in points (19) while ranking second in assists (14) and fourth in goals (5).

Steven Stamkos leads Nashville in goals (8) while ranking third in points (16) and tied for third in assists (8).

Josi leads the Predators in assists (15) and is second on the team in points (17).

A Numbers Game

7

Makar leads the NHL with seven points (1g/6a) since October 31st.

6

Colorado’s six regulation wins at home are tied for the second most in the NHL this season.

5.00

The Avalanche is scoring an NHL-best 5.00 goals per game at home this season.

Quote That Left a Mark

“We just have to turn the page. Some of these games, there’s a lot to learn from—and really, every game, there’s a lot to learn from.”

-- Gabriel Landeskog on moving on from Tuesday’s game