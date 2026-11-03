Battle in the Buckeye State

Colorado Avalanche (9-5-1) @ Columbus Blue Jackets (5-7-0)

5 p.m. MST | Nationwide Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM), Altitude Sports Radio App

After starting its two-game road trip with a win, the Avalanche concludes its trek against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Latest Result (COL): COL 5, CHI 2

Latest Result (CBJ): CBJ 1, DAL 3

Road Victory

Nazem Kadri and Jaden Schwartz both scored twice to help the Avalanche defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 at United Center on Monday. Devon Toews added a goal for Colorado, T.J. Hughes posted his first-career multi-point game and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 21 of the 23 shots he faced in net. Chicago’s Alex Vlasic opened the scoring at 57 seconds of the first period via a shot from the point that deflected into the net. The Blackhawks took a 2-0 lead at 7:05 of the opening frame when Roman Kantserov scored via a right-circle one-timer off the rush. At 15:23 of the first, Kadri put the Avs on the board with his third goal of the season via a diving poke check from the doorstep. Schwartz tied the game at 15:49 of the first period with his fifth goal of the season via a shot from the left slot set up by Hughes’ feed. Kadri gave the Avs a 3-2 lead with his fourth goal of the season and 100th-career power-play tally via a net-front redirect at 13:38 of the second period. Colorado took a 4-2 lead at 19:49 of the second period when Schwartz scored his sixth goal of the season via a net-front redirect. Toews made it 5-2 with his fifth goal of the season via an empty-net tally at 17:38 of the third period.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon is tied for fourth in the NHL in points (25) and tied for fifth in assists (16).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Cale Makar ranks tied for sixth in points (16), tied for seventh in assists (13) and tied for 10th in goals (3).

Good Stick, Lehky

Artturi Lehkonen ranks tied for second in the NHL in goals (12).

Series History

In 71 previous regular-season games against the Blue Jackets, the Avalanche has a record of 46-19-1-5.

Saturday in Dallas

The Blue Jackets lost 3-1 to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Saturday. In the first period, Mikko Rantanen opened the scoring for Dallas on the power play at 2:16 and Thomas Harley made it 2-0 at 19:59. In the third period, Damon Severson put the Blue Jackets on the board at 6:21 before Arttu Hyry gave the Stars a 3-1 lead with an empty-net goal at 19:59.

Making Plays Against the Blue Jackets

MacKinnon has posted 26 points (7g/19a) in 23 games against the Blue Jackets.

In 10 contests against Columbus, Makar has registered 17 points (6g/11a).

Martin Necas has recorded 21 points (4g/17a) in 27 games against the Blue Jackets.

Creating Offense in Ohio’s Capital

Kent Johnson leads the Blue Jackets in goals (7) and points (12) while ranking tied for third in assists (5).

Zach Werenski leads Columbus in assists (10) and ranks second in points (10).

Charlie Coyle ranks second on the Blue Jackets in assists (8) and third in points (9).

A Numbers Game

5.00

Colorado is averaging 5.00 goals per game during its current three-game win streak.

.917

Since the Avalanche’s three-game win streak began on October 28th, its .917 team save percentage ranks third in the NHL.

9

Lehkonen’s nine goals at five-on-five this season lead the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

“I think he’s been good. I think he was a little snakebitten at the start of the season maybe, and not getting the bounces. But he keeps putting himself in positions. And we obviously know he’s got poise with the puck, but away from the puck, I think he’s been doing the smart things and going to the net and making smart plays. He’s getting rewarded, so it’s good to see.”

-- Gabriel Landeskog on Nazem Kadri scoring goals