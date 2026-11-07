Saturday Night Showdown

Detroit Red Wings (7-7-3) @ Colorado Avalanche (9-6-2)

7 p.m. MST | Ball Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM), Altitude Sports Radio App

Saturday will be a special evening at Ball Arena when the Avalanche hosts the Detroit Red Wings for Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by UCHealth. This game will also mark the on-ice debut of the Avalanche's Hometown Remix uniforms. Saturday's contest is the first of two regular-season meetings between the former Western Conference foes, as they’ll play in Detroit on December 3rd.

Latest Result (COL): NSH 3, COL 2 (OT)

Latest Result (DET): VGK 2, DET 1

Overtime Defeat

The Avalanche lost to the Nashville Predators 3-2 in overtime on Thursday at Ball Arena. Ross Colton opened the scoring for the Predators at 4:01 of the first period via a backhand shot from the doorstep. Jaden Schwartz tied the game for Colorado at 9:11 of the opening frame with his seventh goal of the season via a right-slot one-timer set up by Martin Necas’ cross-slot feed. The Predators took a 2-1 lead at 14:34 of the first period when Vitali Pinchuk scored via a backhand shot from the bottom of the right circle. Parker Kelly tied the game at 5:08 of the middle frame with his third goal of the campaign via a left-circle shot off the rush. Steven Stamkos scored the game-winning goal for Nashville on the power play at 2:18 of overtime via a left-circle one-timer.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon is fifth in the NHL in points (27) and tied for sixth in assists (18).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Cale Makar is tied for seventh in points (18) and goals (4) while ranking eighth in assists (14).

Good Stick, Lehky

Artturi Lehkonen ranks tied for fourth in the NHL in goals (12).

Series History

In 92 previous regular-season games against the Red Wings, the Avalanche has a record of 43-42-1-6. The teams have met six times in the playoffs, with the Avalanche defeating the Red Wings three times: in six games in the 1996 Western Conference Final, in six games in Round Two of the 1999 playoffs and in five games in Round Two of the 2000 playoffs.

Defeat in Detroit

The Red Wings lost 2-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday. After no goals through the first 40 minutes of play, Detroit’s Anton Johansson opened the scoring at 2:02 of the third period. The Golden Knights took a 2-1 lead after third-period goals from Braeden Bowman at 4:20 and Trevor Connelly at 18:18. In net for the Red Wings, Daniil Tarasov stopped 31 of the 33 shots he faced.

Creating Offense Against the Red Wings

MacKinnon has posted 35 points (18g/17a) in 23 games against the Red Wings.

In 11 contests against Detroit, Makar has recorded 18 points (8g/10a).

Martin Necas has registered 15 points (5g/10a) in 21 games against the Red Wings.

Making Plays in the Motor City

Viktor Arvidsson leads the Red Wings in goals (8) while ranking third in points (15) and tied for fourth in assists (7).

Alex DeBrincat is tied for the Detroit lead in points (16) while ranking tied for second in goals (7) and third in assists (9).

Lucas Raymond is tied for first on the Red Wings in points (16) and assists (10) while ranking fourth in goals (6).

A Numbers Game

53

The Avalanche has posted an NHL-best 53 five-on-five goals this season.

18

MacKinnon’s 18 points (8g/10a) at home this season are the second most among NHL players.

16

Necas’ 16 even-strength points are tied for eighth among NHL players this season.

Quote That Left a Mark

“It’s a steppingstone for where we want to go. I think it’s a better blueprint of what we need to do night in and night out in order to have success in this league.”

-- Devon Toews on moving forward from Thursday’s game