Tuesday Tilt in Toronto

Colorado Avalanche (10-6-2) @ Toronto Maple Leafs (8-9-2)

5 p.m. MST | Scotiabank Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM), Altitude Sports Radio App

The Avalanche begins a stretch of three consecutive road games against Canadian Atlantic Division teams when it faces the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. This is the second and final regular-season meeting between the teams in 2026-27, as the Maple Leafs won 6-3 on October 10th in Colorado.

Latest Result (COL): DET 0, COL 4

Latest Result (TOR): NJD 4, TOR 0

Weekend Win

Mackenzie Blackwood’s 27-save shutout led the Avalanche to a 4-0 victory against the Detroit Red Wings at Ball Arena on Saturday. Martin Necas had two goals and two helpers, while Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar both posted a power-play goal along with two assists. At 9:46 of the second period, Necas opened the scoring on the power play with his eighth goal of the season via a shot from the right doorstep. MacKinnon doubled Colorado’s lead on the power play at 12:30 of the middle frame with his 10th tally of the campaign via a left-circle one-timer. The Avs took a 3-0 lead at 7:15 of the third frame when Necas scored his ninth goal of the season via a midair backhand shot from below the right goal line. Makar made it 4-0 on the power play at 9:45 of the third with his fifth goal of the season via a shot from the top of the right circle.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon is fifth in the NHL in points (30) and tied for fifth in assists (20).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Makar is tied for fourth in goals (5), fifth in points (21) and seventh in assists (16).

Good Stick, Lehky

Artturi Lehkonen is fifth in the NHL in goals (12).

Series History

In 49 previous regular-season games against the Maple Leafs, the Avalanche has a record of 25-20-2-2.

Defeated by the Devils

The Maple Leafs lost 4-0 to the New Jersey Devils on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena. Timo Meier gave the Devils a 2-0 after second-period goals at 8:28 and 12:44. In the third period, Nico Hischier made it 3-0 on the power play at 9:49 and Connor Brown’s empty-net goal at 17:23 gave the Devils a 4-0 lead.

Tallying Points Against Toronto

MacKinnon has posted 30 points (12g/18a) in 25 games against the Maple Leafs.

In 13 contests against Toronto, Makar has registered 11 points (2g/9a).

Necas has recorded 15 points (5g/10a) in 17 games against the Maple Leafs.

Making Plays for the Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs in points (27) and assists (16) while ranking tied for first in goals (11).

William Nylander is tied for the Maple Leafs lead in goals (11) while ranking second in points (22) and third in assists (11).

Jack Roslovic is third on the Maple Leafs in goals (8) and points (18) while ranking tied for fourth in assists (10).

A Numbers Game

12

Devon Toews’ 12 even-strength points this season are tied for sixth among NHL defensemen.

9

Mackenzie Blackwood’s nine wins in 2026-27 are tied for the third-most among NHL goaltenders.

3

Necas’ three game-winning tallies are tied for the fifth most in the NHL this season.

Quote That Left a Mark

“[A] defense-first mentality, it always helps. We know we’re dynamic offensively, but if you shut it down defensively, Blackwood helps us out, then it’s hard to beat us.”

-- Martin Necas on the team’s mentality