Altitude+ and ViewLift Announce Record Season Growth and Platform Upgrades as NHL and NBA Seasons Get Underway

NEW YORK and DENVER — October 27, 2026 — Altitude+, the official direct-to-consumer streaming home for the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets, opened the 2026–27 NHL and NBA seasons on the back of its strongest year yet. Powered by ViewLift, a leading provider of digital and media solutions for sports, news and entertainment organizations, Altitude+ closed out the 2025–26 seasons with major gains, driven by a wave of fan-focused feature upgrades introduced throughout the year.

A Season of Fan-Focused Upgrades

Altitude+ used the 2025–26 season to significantly expand what Avalanche and Nuggets fans can do on the platform. New multiview functionality lets viewers watch concurrent live Avalanche and Nuggets games side by side, while an integrated live chat feature brings real-time fan interaction directly into the broadcast experience.

The platform also introduced spoiler control, giving fans the ability to avoid scores and results for games they haven’t watched yet, and a start-from-the-beginning feature that lets viewers join any in-progress live game from its opening moment. On the monetization side, Altitude+ rolled out expanded ad inventory without disrupting the viewing experience, adding commercial flexibility while preserving broadcast quality.

Distribution also grew: Altitude+ added Xumo to its device portfolio during the season, broadening access for fans watching on free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platforms.

Standout 2025-26 Performance

Compared to the 2024–25 season, Altitude+ saw:

+63% growth in registered users

growth in registered users +186% growth in total views

growth in total views +105% growth in TVE subscribers

“The growth we saw on Altitude+ this past season shows just how much appetite there is for a platform built around Avalanche and Nuggets fans specifically,” said Steve Smith, President of KSE Media Ventures. “Features like multiview and spoiler control came directly from what fans told us they wanted, and as the season gets underway, we’re continuing to build the platform around that same feedback.”

“Altitude+ is exactly what we set out to build with KSE Media Ventures: a platform that keeps evolving around what fans actually want,” said Manik Bambha, President of ViewLift. “The numbers speak for themselves, and we’re excited to keep scaling that experience this season.”

Looking Ahead to 2026-27

With both seasons now in motion, Altitude+ carries that momentum forward, guided by direct fan feedback and usage trends.

About Altitude Sports

Seen in a nine-state territory, and streaming on Altitude+, Altitude Sports is the official broadcast network of the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and Colorado Mammoth. Altitude Sports also broadcasts University of Denver sports (including hockey, basketball, soccer, volleyball, gymnastics, and lacrosse), the Air Force Academy (football, basketball, and hockey), as well as other local and regional sports, entertainment, and public service programming. A full list of Altitude Sports programming and other information can be found at www.altitudeplus.com.

About ViewLift

ViewLift, a DAZN company, provides digital solutions for content owners, with particular expertise in live and on-demand video distribution. With proprietary cloud-based technology, ViewLift powers digital platforms for sports, media, and entertainment brands worldwide. Its services include content management, multi-platform distribution, real-time analytics, viewer engagement tools, and flexible monetization models (AVOD, SVOD, TVOD, and hybrid). ViewLift enables content owners to maximize audience engagement and revenue through a seamless, scalable streaming experience. In addition to Altitude+, ViewLift’s sports clients include the National Hockey League; 18 U.S. professional sports teams; six Regional Sports Networks; the Professional Fighters League; the World Racing Group; and others. The company’s media clients include Versant and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment’s MOTV.

For more information about ViewLift, visit www.viewlift.com.