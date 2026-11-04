Avalanche Falls to Blue Jackets 7-2

How It Happened

Mathieu Olivier opened the scoring for the Blue Jackets at 28 seconds of the first period via a shot from the doorstep.

Columbus doubled its lead at 7:37 of the first period when Ivan Provorov scored a power-play goal via a one-timer from the point.

Makar put the Avs on the board at 10:57 of the first period with his fourth goal of the season via a right-circle shot set up by MacKinnon's great cross-ice feed at the end of an offensive-zone cycle.