Avalanche Falls to Blue Jackets 7-2

Road Defeat
The Avalanche lost 7-2 to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday. Cale Makar and Nazem Kadri scored for Colorado, while Nathan MacKinnon posted two assists.
Makar and Kadri Score for Colorado
The Avalanche lost 7-2 to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Tuesday. Cale Makar and Nazem Kadri scored for Colorado, while Nathan MacKinnon posted two assists.
Mathieu Olivier opened the scoring for the Blue Jackets at 28 seconds of the first period via a shot from the doorstep.
Columbus doubled its lead at 7:37 of the first period when Ivan Provorov scored a power-play goal via a one-timer from the point.
Makar put the Avs on the board at 10:57 of the first period with his fourth goal of the season via a right-circle shot set up by MacKinnon's great cross-ice feed at the end of an offensive-zone cycle.
The Blue Jackets took a 3-1 lead at 4:19 of the second period when Jake Christiansen scored via a one-timer from the left point.
Sillinger gave Columbus a 4-1 lead at 7:20 of the middle frame via a backhand shot from the left doorstep.
At 12:03 of the second period, the Blue Jackets made it 5-1 when Charlie Coyle scored with a shot from the doorstep.
Valeri Nichushkin gave Columbus a 6-1 advantage at 12:42 of the second period via a shot from the right slot off the rush.
At 16:35 of the middle frame, Kadri made it 6-2 on a five-on-three power play with his fifth goal of the season via a shot from the right slot.
Coyle made it 7-2 at 11:21 of the third period via a shot from the right doorstep.
The Avalanche begins a two-game homestand with a contest against the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. MST on ESPN+, Hulu, Disney+, Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM and the Altitude Sports Radio App.