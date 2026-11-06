Meet Our 2026 Cancer Warriors

Avalanche Hosts Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Presented by UCHealth, November 7th vs. Detroit Red Wings

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By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

On November 7th, the Avalanche will host Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by UCHealth, and honor six cancer warriors: Anata Walsh, Mike Kalush, Rhonda Sharp, Robert Masters, Sandy Siems-Fraser and Toni Moses.  

Earlier this season, these six warriors attended morning skate and had the chance to go inside the Avalanche locker room. Each of their stories is inspiring, and the Avalanche is proud and honored to have them in attendance for Hockey Fights Cancer Night. 

Anata Walsh (40)

Walsh was diagnosed with stage 2A breast cancer in 2025 when she was 36 weeks pregnant with her second son. After receiving treatment at UCHealth, she no longer has any evidence of disease, and her son is doing great.

Mike Kalush (65)

Kalush was diagnosed with large B-cell lymphoma after finding a lump under his arm. He has undergone several treatments at UCHealth, including CAR-T cell therapy which offers a new strategy for combating lymphoma. 

Rhonda Sharp (64)

Sharp was diagnosed with gastro esophageal carcinoma. She has received multiple treatments and is determined to live her best life through traveling, visiting family and friends and checking off goals on her bucket list. 

Robert Masters (47)

Masters has been previously diagnosed with cancer three times and has beaten it every time. Doctors recently found a tumor in his esophagus which was removed. He is a small business owner of a local distiller called The Family Jones and is the former manager for the Chicago Blackhawks minor league team. 

Sandy Siems-Fraser (64)

Seims-Fraser was diagnosed with a grade 2 well-differentiated neuroendocrine tumor in 2017. She was given a 5% chance but after seeking treatment at UCHealth and participating in several clinical trials and procedures, she beat the odds and has been off treatments since June 2026. 

Toni Moses (63)

Moses was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer in 2019. She is a UCHealth nurse in Greeley and continues to undergo treatments. She often says that her experience as both a practitioner and a patient has helped her understand what patients are going through. Her strength is extraordinary, and she continues to work at UCHealth.

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