Mackenzie Blackwood's Shutout, Special Teams Success Lead Avalanche Past Red Wings 4-0

Saturday Shutout

Mackenzie Blackwood made 27 saves and Martin Necas posted a four-point game to help the Avalanche defeat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 at Ball Arena on Saturday on Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by UCHealth. Necas scored twice, while MacKinnon and Makar both posted a power-play goal and two assists for the Avalanche. Overall, Colorado's special teams were fantastic, with the power play scoring three times and the penalty kill going 3/3.

Tonight, we just kind of built off last game and tried to play the right way," Blackwood said. "We didn’t have a horrible first period, we just didn’t generate a ton. And then as the game went on, [the] second period was great and then the third. So, I thought we did a great job responding tonight.”

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 10-6-2.